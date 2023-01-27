College basketball roundup: UVa women lose at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair had 36 points and eight 3-pointers to lead the Syracuse women's basketball team to a 90-72 win over Virginia on Thursday night.

The Orange (14-7, 5-5 ACC) scored the most points by a UVa foe this season.

UVa first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton squared off against Syracuse first-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who coached Agugua-Hamilton at Hofstra. Agugua-Hamilton later served as one of Legette-Jack's assistants at Indiana.

Camryn Taylor had 20 points for UVa (14-7, 3-7) which suffered its 13th consecutive ACC road loss. London Clarkson scored 16 points. McKenna Dale had 11 points.

WOMEN

No. 6 Indiana 78, No. 2 Ohio State 65

Mackenzie Holmes scored 26 points Thursday as host Indiana (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) surged in the third quarter, rallying past Ohio State.

Ohio State (19-2, 8-2) has lost two straight since starting this week as one of only three unbeaten teams in Division I.

No. 5 UConn 84, Tennessee 67

Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points Thursday to lead Connecticut (19-2) to a victory over host Tennessee (6-7) in a matchup of iconic women’s basketball programs.

No. 7 Notre Dame 70, No. 24 FSU 47

Sonia Citron scored 19 points and host Notre Dame (17-2, 8-1 ACC) recovered from a poor-shooting first half to cruise past Florida State (18-5, 7-3) on Thursday.

MEN

USC 77, No. 8 UCLA 64

Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the host Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) beat UCLA (17-4, 8-2) on Thursday night.

NOTES

Clemson's Galloway sidelined

Clemson starter Brevin Galloway is expected to miss games for the 24th-ranked Tigers after having surgery on his groin area Thursday.

Galloway (10.6 ppg) said in his social-media post that he will be in uniform soon. He is not expected to play at Florida State on Saturday.

Clemson is already down two experienced players due to injury. Point guard Chase Hunter has missed the past three games with a foot injury. Guard Alex Hemenway has missed the past nine games with a foot injury.

Indiana's Woodson expected to return

Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to return to the sideline Saturday night for a crucial Big Ten contest against Ohio State.

Woodson missed Wednesday night's game at Minnesota because he was recovering from COVID-19.

Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond replaced Woodson earlier this week for the game in which the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.