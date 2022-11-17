College basketball roundup: UVa women win on emotional night

CHICAGO — Mir McLean scored 14 points to lead the Virginia women's basketball team to a 68-62 win over Loyola of Chicago on Wednesday night.

It was the first UVa sporting event since the fatal shootings of D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler at UVa on Sunday night.

“I am just incredibly proud of our group. Our family. This was difficult," UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "Our community's hurting. Our university is hurting. Our athletic department is hurting. Our football team is hurting. All those student-athletes and our players. We had several players that were very close to those three amazing young men and just for us to have the courage to come out here and compete and band together and fight through adversity is very inspiring.

“It's just so fresh. It just happened. It affects so many. It definitely was affecting our players. I mean, they were emotional in warm-ups. They were emotional all day, but they wanted to play. So I stood behind them. I wanted them to be able to make that decision and they wanted to play to honor them. And I think they did that tonight.”

UVa players wore patches on the sleeves of their warmup shirts that had the slain players' jersey numbers in hearts above the words "UVa Strong." There was also a pregame moment of silence.

Illinois natives Camryn Taylor and Taylor Valladay had 12 points and 11 points, respectively, for UVa (4-0).

The Ramblers (1-2) led 49-48 entering the fourth quarter.

WOMEN

W&L 83, Eastern Mennonite 44

Mary Schleusner had 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Generals (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) past the Royals (2-2, 0-1) on Wednesday night in Harrisonburg.

Ferrum 80, Averett 75

Kayla Cabiness had 21 points and was 12 of 13 from the free throw line to help the host Panthers (1-3, 1-1 ODAC) beat the Cougars (1-3, 0-1 ODAC) on Wednesday night.

Trina Lewis had 16 points and nine rebounds for Ferrum. Kayleigh Shreffler had 14 points.

Shenandoah 78, Hollins 33

Kimble Madison had 15 points to lead the visiting Hornets (3-0, 1-0 ODAC) past Hollins (1-2, 0-1) on Wednesday night.

Ariana Gutierrez had 19 points for Hollins, which shot 18.2% from the field and committed 25 turnovers.

MEN

Radford 79, Averett 34

The host Highlanders (2-2) stifled NCAA Division III member Averett (2-2) to break the school mark for the fewest points allowed in a game.

The old mark of 40 points was set in a 2019 win over another Division III foe, Bridgewater.

Kenyon Giles had 14 points for Radford. DeQuan Smith had 13 points. Souleymane Kouressi had 11 points.

Radford shot 50.9% from the field to Averett's 24.2%.

No. 11 Texas 93, No. 2 Gonzaga 74

Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and made five 3-pointers to lead the Longhorns (3-0) past Gonzaga (2-1) on Wednesday night in Austin, Texas.

Texas shut down All-American forward Drew Timme for long stretches and rendered him mostly ineffective when the game was still close. He wound up with 18 points.

No. 20 Michigan 91, Pitt 60

Jett Howard scored 17 points as Michigan (3-0) pulled away in the second half for a rout of Pittsburgh (1-2) in the Legends Classic semifinals Wednesday night in New York.