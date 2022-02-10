College basketball roundup: Virginia women forfeit game

The Virginia women's basketball team did not wind up playing third-ranked Louisville on Thursday night. The game was canceled, with Virginia forfeiting the game.

UVa's travel to Louisville was "impacted by mechanical and aircraft crew staffing issues," according to a UVa news release Thursday.

Virginia fell to 3-19 overall and 0-12 in ACC play with the forfeit loss.

THURSDAY

MEN

SVU 73, Methodist 62

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Elliot Spencer had 20 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Knights (12-9, 6-4 USA South) past the Monarchs (1-19, 0-10).

Conner Marchant had 16 points for SVU, while Malakai Olson added 13 points. Isaiah Marchant had 12 points.

WEDNESDAY

MEN

Roanoke 97, Shenandoah 57

Zach Rosenthal had 15 points, five 3-pointers and four steals to lead the host Maroons (16-6, 8-5 ODAC) past the Hornets (3-19, 2-11).

Efosa U-Edosomwan had 13 points for Roanoke, while Kasey Draper (Northside) added 12 points.

Roanoke shot 55.1% from the field.

W&L 81, Ferrum 69

FERRUM — Jack d'Entremont scored 23 points to lead the Generals (10-9, 8-5 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-17, 0-13).

Robert DiSibio added 13 points, while Gus Wise and Drew Harrell each had 11 points.

Michael Spraggins had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Ferrum. Jamar Butler added 13 points.

Winthrop 58, Radford 48

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Kelton Talford had 22 points to lead the Eagles (16-8, 9-2 Big South) past the Highlanders (7-16, 3-8).

Rashun Williams had 13 points for Radford, which shot just 35.3% from the field.

Notre Dame 63, Louisville 57

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Paul Atkinson Jr. had 17 points and 15 rebounds as Notre Dame (17-7, 10-3) recovered after blowing a 14-point lead to beat Louisville (11-13, 5-9) and assume sole possession of first place in the ACC.

Miami 79, Georgia Tech 70

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Sam Waardenburg scored 19 points, and Miami (17-7, 9-4 ACC) pulled away late for a victory over Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9).

Pitt 56, FSU 51

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ithiel Horton scored 24 points, and Pittsburgh (9-16, 4-10) beat a diminished Florida State squad to end its four-game skid.

Florida State (13-10, 6-7) has dropped five straight. Malik Osborne is done for the season following surgery on his left ankle. Naheem McLeod is out indefinitely after breaking bones in his right hand. Anthony Polite also required surgery after suffering a fractured wrist and is out indefinitely.

Wake Forest 69, N.C. State 51

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alondes Williams scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and Wake Forest (20-5, 10-4) beat the Wolfpack (10-15, 3-11).

SMU 85, No. 6 Houston 83

DALLAS — Kendric Davis scored 22 points as SMU (17-7, 8-2 American Athletic Conference) rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to stun Houston (20-3, 9-1).

Oklahoma 70, No. 9 Texas Tech 55

NORMAN, Okla. — Umoja Gibson scored 30 points and the Sooners (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) beat Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4).

WOMEN

Greensboro 83, SVU 78

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Quadijah Moore had 29 points and 10 rebounds to help the Pride (21-1, 14-1) snap SVU's 16-game winning streak.

Katie Garrish had 23 points and 17 rebounds for the Knights (19-4, 15-1), while Savanna Christensen also scored 23 points.

SVU led 78-72 with 3:11 to go, but Greensboro ended the game on an 11-0 run.

W&L 81, Bridgewater 39

LEXINGTON — Hanna Malik had 19 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Generals (17-4, 14-1 ODAC) past the Eagles (8-11, 5-7).

Erin Addison added 11 points for W&L, which increased its home winning streak to 19 games.

Roanoke 67, Lynchburg 50

Renee Alquiza scored 13 points to lead the host Maroons (17-5, 12-3 ODAC) past the Hornets (12-9, 8-6).

JaBryah Haverkamp and Ayanna Scarborough added 12 points apiece.

Down 26-24 at halftime, Roanoke outscored the visitors 32-11 in the third quarter.

High Point 65, Radford 57

RADFORD — Jenson Edwards and Jordan Edwards each scored 14 points to lead the Panthers (11-11, 8-3 Big South) past the Highlanders (5-17, 1-10)

Ashley Tudor had 19 points for Radford, while Rachel LaLonde snared 18 rebounds.

Down 30-26 at halftime, High Point grabbed a 50-45 lead entering the fourth.

Villanova 72, No. 8 UConn 69

HARTFORD, Conn. — Villanova (16-6, 10-3 Big East) hadn't beaten UConn (15-5, 9-1) in 18 years and the Huskies had not lost a conference game in nine years. Both streaks came to an end Wednesday.