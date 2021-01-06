College Notebook: Lord Botetourt tackle part of state's top offensive line prospects

Miami men's basketball coach Jim Larranaga spoke for many of his ACC colleagues when asked about the effects of COVID-19 this week.

"I'm very concerned about my own health," said Larranaga, one of five ACC coaches who are 70 or older. "I'm at that age group that is in that danger zone, so I'm trying to do everything I can to protect myself and my players.

"We haven't had issues with COVID since July 20, when we started with my coaches and players in our practice facility. We haven't had a single positive case. Our problem is we've been so injury prone that most days we've only had six or seven guys for practice."

Widespread concern

When North Carolina's Roy Williams turned 70 on Aug. 1, he became the ACC's fifth head coach who was 70 or older, following Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, who is now 76; Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, who is 73; Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, who is 72, and Larranaga, who is 71.

"I'm concerned, each and every morning when I get up, to see if we were going to have the opponent that we thought we were going to have," Williams said. "Mike [Krzyzewski] had the same idea, that we needed to play games and do as many things as we can."