College Notebook: UVa receiver's high school coach a well-known past Hokie

"If I'm not playing football, UVa is a school of choice just because of the legacy that was set there in front of him," Johnson said.

On to the Hokies

One of Johnson's assistants, Devon Simmons, played at Virginia from 1998-2001. Johnson, originally from Florida, was a standout cornerback at Tech from 1995-98, knocking down a late pass to preserve a 13-7 win in Tech's first victory over Miami at the Orange Bowl.

For a Tech football player of that era, the Hokies' current four-game losing streak and 4-6 record overall are disturbing.

"I'm never going to be a couch coach or a coach potato that's kind of watching the whole situation," Johnson said. "Of course, I don't like the fact that they're not winning games. It's my school.

"You're talking to Loren Johnson; he's the head football coach [at Highland Springs] and played at Virginia Tech and between the two schools, we have one player on the roster. It's a very sensitive topic.

"And the one that's on the roster [Kemp] is phenomenal. I'm not saying that [the Hokies] haven't made a concerted effort to make it happen, but it hasn’t happened."

Hard to believe