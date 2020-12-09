College Notebook: UVa receiver's high school coach a well-known past Hokie

An unusual twist in the 'Hoos and Hokies rivalry between Virginia and Virginia Tech is the development of Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV, whose mentor is former Hokies defensive back Loren Johnson.
Johnson has been the head football coach at Highland Springs High School outside Richmond since 2008 after a five-year stint at the former Stonewall Jackson High, now renamed Unity Reed High School, in Prince William County.
He's mentored numerous Division I football prospects, including Kemp, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound junior who has a team-leading 58 receptions for the Cavaliers. UVa's second-leading receivers are Terrell Jana and tight end Tony Poljan, each with 33 catches.
"I go back to little league with [Kemp]," Johnson said this week. "He played everywhere for us. He was even an emergency [offensive] guard if we needed him. He knew everybody's assignment."
Rivals.com had Kemp rated as a two-star recruit on its five-star scale when he committed to UVa in December 2017. His offer list included Virginia-Wise and Norfolk State.
"Some FCS schools liked him," Johnson said. "JMU was up and down with him but when he went to camp at Virginia, coach [Marques] Hagans pulled the trigger. UVa and Richmond … that was it."
It didn't take much persuasion. Kemp's father and his sister went to UVa.
"If I'm not playing football, UVa is a school of choice just because of the legacy that was set there in front of him," Johnson said.
On to the Hokies
One of Johnson's assistants, Devon Simmons, played at Virginia from 1998-2001. Johnson, originally from Florida, was a standout cornerback at Tech from 1995-98, knocking down a late pass to preserve a 13-7 win in Tech's first victory over Miami at the Orange Bowl.
For a Tech football player of that era, the Hokies' current four-game losing streak and 4-6 record overall are disturbing.
"I'm never going to be a couch coach or a coach potato that's kind of watching the whole situation," Johnson said. "Of course, I don't like the fact that they're not winning games. It's my school.
"You're talking to Loren Johnson; he's the head football coach [at Highland Springs] and played at Virginia Tech and between the two schools, we have one player on the roster. It's a very sensitive topic.
"And the one that's on the roster [Kemp] is phenomenal. I'm not saying that [the Hokies] haven't made a concerted effort to make it happen, but it hasn’t happened."
Hard to believe
Prior to a late November trip to Notre Dame with his North Carolina football team, Tar Heels coach Mack Brown noted that he had never faced Notre Dame in 32 years as a head coach. That included two separate stints at UNC as well as stops at Texas, Tulane and Appalachian State.
Brown also was an assistant coach at Oklahoma, LSU and Iowa State, Memphis State, Southern Miss and Florida State, where he had lettered twice as a running back after transferring from Vanderbilt. When he was out of coaching from 2013-2019, he was an analyst for ESPN.
Brown might not have faced Notre Dame — which is not usually an ACC member for football — if not for modifications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The Irish, who are ACC football members for the 2020 season, won 31-17 last month.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!