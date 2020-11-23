Depth becoming an issue for Cavaliers in wake of injuries, departures

They came together as fellow members of Virginia's 2017 football recruiting class and now Elliott Brown and Matt Gahm have been slated to fill the void left by an injury to classmate Charles Snowden.
Snowden, an outside linebacker, suffered a broken right ankle Saturday in the Cavaliers' 55-15 victory over Abilene Christian and underwent season-ending surgery Sunday morning.
The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 ACC) are scheduled to visit Florida State (2-6, 1-6) at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Snowden was released Sunday afternoon, but, if he plays again for the Cavaliers, it would have to be next season. Presumably, Snowden would be able to take advantage of a blanket NCAA decision that has given student-athletes the option to return without being charged a year of eligibility.
Snowden's name can be found as high as the second round on some NFL Draft lists but he will be unable to play in the Senior Bowl and participation in NFL combines is iffy.
Snowden's father, Chuck, said Monday his son is gathering information amid uncertainty. "Does it make sense to be healthy and do this thing all over again? I don't know," Chuck Snowden said. "Seventy-two hours ago, this didn't cross our minds."
UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall praised the outside linebacker at his virtual news conference Monday. "It's hard to separate Charles Snowden and UVa football," he said. "They seem to be one in the same and I'm not sure there could be a better exemplar than him of what I would like our program to be."
One week earlier, Virginia had lost another of its top defensive players in Jowon Briggs, a sophomore nose tackle who entered the NCAA transfer portal, and Richard Burney, a sixth-year defensive end.
"There's the initial reaction [to the loss of Snowden] and then the onset of what it really means in terms of recovery, in terms of future and in terms of other decisions that have to be made," Mendenhall said.
"I'm thankful for all that he has contributed to this point and I don't think you can give more."
Gahm, a 6-foot-5, 235-pounder from Dallas, has not started a game this season but is sixth on the team in tackles with 25, including 4 1/2 for loss, three of them sacks.
Brown also had played in eight games, but sparingly. He had not been credited with a tackle before Saturday night.
Of the four Virginia football captains to start the season, Snowden and Burney represented the defensive side of the ball. Mendenhall said Monday that fourth-year inside linebacker Zane Zandier has taken on more of those duties.
"Zane Zandier has really been an outspoken and vocal and productive leader for us defensively," Mendenhall said. "Joey Blount has been the same, although he's been hurt."
Mendenhall said he has shied away from asking players, particularly the older players, about their thoughts on the NCAA waiver. He's left that for their position coaches.
"I like the focus being on the here and now, knowing that any distraction usually impedes performance and doesn't help," he said. "We'll approach that after our last game with each and all of the players who have exhausted their eligibility.
"They won't count [against UVa's scholarship limit], so it really doesn't affect anyone else."
There wasn't a long-term solution for replacing Briggs at the nose guard spot, nor has there been any news on his future.
Jahmeer Carter, a 6-foot-2, 305-pound freshman, started at nose tackle against Abilene Christian "and I love not only what I see from him in performance but his effort, mind-set and love for football," Mendenhall said
Starters on the defensive front included Adeeb Atariwa, who is one of two transfers from JMU who started Saturday, along with free safety D'Angelo Amos. Also seeing action Saturday night was 6-6, 250-pound freshman Nusi Malani, a 6-6, 250-pound defensive lineman from San Bruno, California.
"Nusi was hurt in the game and we don't know his status yet." Mendenhall said. "And, so depth becomes the biggest issue for us now."
