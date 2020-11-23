Depth becoming an issue for Cavaliers in wake of injuries, departures

They came together as fellow members of Virginia's 2017 football recruiting class and now Elliott Brown and Matt Gahm have been slated to fill the void left by an injury to classmate Charles Snowden.

Snowden, an outside linebacker, suffered a broken right ankle Saturday in the Cavaliers' 55-15 victory over Abilene Christian and underwent season-ending surgery Sunday morning.

The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 ACC) are scheduled to visit Florida State (2-6, 1-6) at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Snowden was released Sunday afternoon, but, if he plays again for the Cavaliers, it would have to be next season. Presumably, Snowden would be able to take advantage of a blanket NCAA decision that has given student-athletes the option to return without being charged a year of eligibility.

Snowden's name can be found as high as the second round on some NFL Draft lists but he will be unable to play in the Senior Bowl and participation in NFL combines is iffy.

Snowden's father, Chuck, said Monday his son is gathering information amid uncertainty. "Does it make sense to be healthy and do this thing all over again? I don't know," Chuck Snowden said. "Seventy-two hours ago, this didn't cross our minds."