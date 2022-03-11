Doug Doughty honored at ACC tournament

NEW YORK — Readers of The Roanoke Times have known for decades how good Doug Doughty was at covering the University of Virginia and the ACC.

On Friday night at the ACC tournament, the retired sports writer received a prestigious award in recognition of his stellar work.

Doughty received the Marvin “Skeeter” Francis Award, which has been given annually by the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association for distinguished coverage of the ACC or for distinguished service to the ACC.

Doughty was presented with the award during a timeout in the ACC men’s basketball semifinal between Duke and Miami at the Barclays Center. He learned a few weeks ago that he would be getting the honor.

“It came out of nowhere,” Doughty said Friday.

This year’s other winner, South Boston (Virginia) News and Record sports editor Tucker McLaughlin, was not able to be at the tournament.

The award has been given since 1990. Past winners of note include Billy Packer, John Feinstein, Dan Bonner, Tim Brant, the late Roanoke Times sports editor Bill Brill and the late sports writer and Hollins graduate Mary Garber.

The award is named after the late Marvin “Skeeter” Francis, who served as Wake Forest’s sports information director before becoming the first administrator of the ACC’s media services division.

Doughty knew Francis, so the award is particularly meaningful to him.

“I had a lot of dealings with him over the years,” Doughty said. “It was a more joyful experience when Skeeter was around — obviously, fewer teams back then.”

Dave Goren of the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association said a panel of veteran ACSMA members and former Francis Award winners chose Doughty “for his longevity in covering not only UVa but the ACC and everything else.”

“One of the deans of the keyboards covering the Atlantic Coast Conference,” Goren said. “He’s well-respected in our business.”

Doughty was presented his award on the Barclays Center court by Goren and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

Doughty was a Roanoke Times sports writer from 1974 until he retired from the newspaper last year.

He was hired by The Roanoke Times in July 1974, after graduating from UVa.

“Despite the fact that he went to UVa, he kind of bent over backwards not to be a homer,” Goren said.

Doughty was on the UVa beat for The Roanoke Times from 1978 (after having covered the Cavaliers periodically in his first four years at the newspaper) until his retirement.

In men’s basketball, he covered everything from UVa winning the 1976 ACC Tournament to the Ralph Sampson era to UVa claiming the 2019 NCAA championship.

He also covered UVa football for decades, including memorable wins over Virginia Tech, Florida State and Miami.

He also paid attention to UVa baseball, women’s basketball, men’s soccer and men’s lacrosse.

Doughty drove more than 380,000 miles to and from Charlottesville just to cover football and basketball alone. That doesn’t count the tens of thousands of miles he drove to and from road games and non-UVa assignments.

“The number of miles he drove just back and forth from home to Charlottesville, I was looking at that the other day and I was amazed,” Goren said.

Doughty was named the commonwealth’s sports writer of the year three times by the National Sports Media Association. Doughty was inducted into the state’s sports hall of fame in 2018.

In his Twitter bio, Doughty refers to himself as “Retired. Still following the University of Virginia and Roanoke Valley sports in my free time.”

Doughty covered some UVa football and men’s basketball home games this school year for his website. He writes about those teams online at https://sites.google.com/view/dougdoughty. His weekly college notebook can also be found there, just as it once was found each week in The Roanoke Times.

