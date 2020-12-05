Doughty: An almost empty Scott Stadium is where the wins have been for Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE — As barren as Scott Stadium has looked from the inside this season, it's been a castle for the Virginia football team.

Fans didn’t storm the field as they did following a long-awaited victory over Virginia Tech in the 2019 regular-season finale but that's because there were none.

There was ample satisfaction with a 43-32 victory over Boston College that made the Cavaliers bowl eligible at 5-4, courtesy of their current four-game winning streak.

Counting a season-opening win against Duke, Virginia was 4-1 at home.

The Cavaliers went into Saturday's game as a 6 1/2-point favorite but, really, there wasn't much to differentiate the teams. UVa was 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, while BC was 6-4 and 5-4.

The Eagles were 26-22 losers to then-No. 17 North Carolina in October and played No. 1 Clemson to a 34-28 decision at Clemson.

One week before coming to Charlottesville, Boston College had lost starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec to a knee injury and had turned to Dennis Grosel, who one week earlier had led a late rally that lifted the Eagles to a 34-27 victory over Louisville.