Doughty: Brennan Armstrong more than holds his own in first game as starting QB for UVa

At the end of the night, Armstrong not only put up better numbers but he was instrumental in Virginia’s victory on a night when the Cavaliers trailed going into the fourth quarter.

If some UVa fans were unfamiliar with Armstrong, it’s unlikely that they had heard of Lavel Davis Jr., a 6-foot-7, 210-pound freshman whose 18-yard touchdown reception gave the Cavaliers a 24-20 lead with 12:43 remaining.

Armstrong and Davis made it a two-score game when they connected from 26 yards with 9:59 left.

“We hit the ground running when he got here in July,” Armstrong said. “He’s 6-7 and he’s going to be a huge talent, I think. Performance-wise, I have a lot to learn but it’s nice to have a win under our belt.”

Davis finished with four catches for 101 yards but Armstrong spread the ball around. Billy Kemp led the Cavaliers with seven catches for 70 yards.

Terrell Jana, the top returnee in the receiving corps, did not have one of his best performances statistically, finishing with four receptions for 29 yards, but maybe the best news was when he returned to the lineup after being helped from the field after suffering an apparent injury late in the third quarter.