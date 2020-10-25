Doughty: Cavs improve but continue to struggle

When a team has lost four games in a row and six of seven, who is to say the program is making progress?

On the other hand, Virginia's football team went to Miami as a 14 1/2-point underdog Saturday night and did itself somewhat proud in a 19-14 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

Nobody could say that UVa should have beaten 11th-ranked Miami, but the Cavaliers had an apparent touchdown reception nullified and, moments later, missed a field goal.

Maybe the best news for Cavalier fans was that they may not hear the term "concussion protocol" for a while.

That's what they had been hearing for the two weeks since quarterback Brennan Armstrong took a blow to the head Oct. 10 in Virginia's 38-21 home loss to North Carolina State.

Armstrong missed the second half of that game, as well as UVa's 40-23 loss at Wake Forest one week later. The Cavaliers had been seen as the favorite, although the line for the UVa-Wake game had flipped just before kickoff.

It seemed for certain that UVa's misery would continue when Miami needed only two plays and 28 seconds to take a 7-0 lead on a 43-yard touchdown pass from D'Eriq King to Mike Harley, who finished with 10 receptions for 170 yards.