Doughty: Home opener full of lessons for UVa

CHARLOTTESVILLE — As the Virginia men's basketball team took the court Tuesday in its home opener, it seemed that something, or somebody, was missing.

Sure enough, it was junior point guard Kihei Clark, who previously had made 44 consecutive starts, including all 30 games in the Cavaliers' 23-7 season in 2019-2020.

Virginia was one of the hottest teams in the country going into the postseason, only to have its hopes dashed when the ACC canceled its postseason tournament.

Clark was the most seasoned underclassmen returning to this year's team. He averaged a team-high 37.1 minutes per game in 2019-20, had 176 assists on a team that had nobody else with more than 49 and averaged 10.1 points, tops among returnees in 1920-21.

So, what happened that Clark would not be starting in Tuesday afternoon. It seems that he's adopted a new hairstyle but that wasn't it. It's more likely that his performance Friday in a 61-60 loss to San Francisco could have entered into the decision.

Clark, whose relatively short 5-foot-9 stature has never seemed to be a major deterence, started and played 32 minutes against the Dons, shooting 1-for-5 from the field and finishing with nine points, although he did get to the free-throw line enough to go 7-of-10.