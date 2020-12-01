Doughty: Home opener full of lessons for UVa

CHARLOTTESVILLE — As the Virginia men's basketball team took the court Tuesday in its home opener, it seemed that something, or somebody, was missing.
Sure enough, it was junior point guard Kihei Clark, who previously had made 44 consecutive starts, including all 30 games in the Cavaliers' 23-7 season in 2019-2020.
Virginia was one of the hottest teams in the country going into the postseason, only to have its hopes dashed when the ACC canceled its postseason tournament.
Clark was the most seasoned underclassmen returning to this year's team. He averaged a team-high 37.1 minutes per game in 2019-20, had 176 assists on a team that had nobody else with more than 49 and averaged 10.1 points, tops among returnees in 1920-21.
So, what happened that Clark would not be starting in Tuesday afternoon. It seems that he's adopted a new hairstyle but that wasn't it. It's more likely that his performance Friday in a 61-60 loss to San Francisco could have entered into the decision.
Clark, whose relatively short 5-foot-9 stature has never seemed to be a major deterence, started and played 32 minutes against the Dons, shooting 1-for-5 from the field and finishing with nine points, although he did get to the free-throw line enough to go 7-of-10.
He had two assists and three turnovers Friday and the Cavaliers had only five assists as a team.
On Tuesday, it was freshman Reece Beekman who got the starting nod in Clark's place. Beekman had four assists, three steals and zero turnovers in just over 22 minutes.
Clark played just under 15 minutes, missed both of his shots from the field and had three of the Cavaliers' nine turnovers.
"That was kind of a personal decision and I went with the group that I wanted to go with," UVa coach Tony Bennett said.
Bennett has been a big supporter of Clark since his freshman year, when Clark started 20 of 38 games and averaged nearly 27 minutes per game on the UVa team that won the NCAA championship.
That team had a returning point guard, Ty Jerome, and Bennett was able to meld those two with another guard, shooter Kyle Guy.
It was obvious from the start Tuesday that Virginia would have little trouble with the Red Flash, although St. Francis had opened the season with an 80-70 road victory over one of the Cavaliers' conference foes, Pittsburgh.
Virginia (2-1) had little trouble with St. Francis, taking a 45-13 halftime lead and winning 76-51. The Cavaliers led by as many as 42 points at with 13:52 and 11 players logged at least 10 minutes. Only two players, Beekman and Tomas Woldetensae, played more than 20 minutes.
Clark wasn't the only Game 1 UVa starter who didn't start against St. Francis. Tomas Woldetensae, after playing 10 minutes and scoring five points off the bench against San Francisco, started Tuesday and played a team-high 22:47.
It may have been the plan all along to play multiple players and, by nightfall, Bennett had used all 16 of his players, including three walk-ons. If Clark hadn't played up to past standards in the Cavaliers' loss to San Francisco, it's likely that he earned a lesson Tuesday.
