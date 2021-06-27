Ex-Cavalier Guy 9th in pole vault at trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Virginia standout Bridget Guy, who is now a volunteer assistant coach at Virginia Tech, finished ninth in the women's pole vault finals Saturday night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.
Guy had a vault of 14 feet, 9 inches. Katie Nageotte won with a meet-record vault of 16-2 3/4.
Gabby Thomas became the second-fastest woman ever in the 200 meters, winning that final Saturday night in a meet-record 21.61 seconds. Thomas turned in the third-fastest time ever in the event, trailing only Florence Griffith Joyner, who went 21.34 and 21.56 in 1988.
Allyson Felix wound up fifth in that event; only the top three finishers earned berths in Tokyo. But the nine-time Olympic medalist had already made her fifth Olympics team courtesy of a second-place finish in the 400 meters earlier in the trials.
Grant Holloway, a graduate of Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, won the 110-meter hurdles Saturday night in 12.96 seconds.
Brittney Reese made her fourth Olympic team in the long jump with a leap of 23-4 3/4 to win that event Saturday.
Other winners Saturday included Emily Sisson (10,000); Maggie Malone, who won the javelin with a meet-record throw of 208-4; and Rai Benjamin, who won the men's 400 hurdles in a meet-record 46.83 seconds.
JuVaughn Harrison, who won NCAA titles in the high jump and long jump as an LSU senior this month, won the men's high jump Sunday (7-7 3/4). He was set to compete in the long jump later Sunday.
Paul Chelimo won the 5,000 meters Sunday in 13:26.82.
The rest of Sunday's action was suspended because of excessive heat and did not resume until after press time.