Ex-UVa tennis standout Ritschard qualifies for Wimbledon

new new UVa logo

Courtesy of UVa

Former University of Virginia tennis standout Alexander Ritschard advanced through qualifying in London to earn a spot in the main draw of men’s singles at Wimbledon, which begins next week.

This is the first time Ritschard has qualified for a Grand Slam. He advanced to the qualifying final last month at Roland-Garros.

Ritschard, a Switzerland native ranked No. 192 in the world, defeated Croatian Duje Ajdukovic 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in the qualifying final to punch his ticket. He opened the qualifying tournament with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win against Stuart Parker and followed with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Nicolas Kicker to advance to the final.

Ritschard played three seasons for the Cavaliers as a member of the 2015-17 NCAA Championship teams. In his senior season, he played No. 1 singles, was named the ITA Atlantic Region Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award winner and the ITA Atlantic Region’s Most Improved Senior while also earning a place on the All-ACC Second Team.

Ledecky extends record medal haul at swimming worlds to 21

