Finally a marquee matchup for UVa men's basketball

"We said, 'We've got to play against this kind of competition to find out where we're strong and where we've got to improve with the ACC [schedule] coming up.' We didn't get to play Michigan State and we didn't get to play Florida."

UVa had practice on the night before the scheduled Michigan State game and only found out then that the COVID tests had come back positive and that the game would not be played.

A player had come up to Bennett during practice and told him that trainer Ethan Saliba had been seen talking to one of the other players.

"You're always wondering, 'Aw, here come the tests back,'" Bennett said. "Then I walked in the training room and Ethan said, 'I think we might have an issue.'"

During subsequent Zoom calls with his players, Bennett felt badly for Sam Hauser, who had been looking forward to playing against his younger brother, Joey, a former teammate at Marquette who transferred to Michigan State when his brother left for UVa.

"It was [Sam Hauser's] birthday," Bennett said. "His parents were coming up. Whatever blow you're dealt with, you take it and you move ahead, which is what we did … with some virtual coaching, some video stuff and that was about it."

NOTE: The last Virginia-Gonzaga game was on Jan. 3, 2007, at John Paul Jones Arena, where a Dave Leitao-coached UVa team beat the Zags 108-87. It remains the highest-scoring total by a UVa team at JPJ. … Gonzaga coach Mark Few was already in the eighth year of what has been a 22-year, 602-win career.