Finally the Cards and Cavs will meet

"If we can get some stuff going early, I think it helps our psyche," said Satterfield, whose Cardinals routed visiting Florida State 48-16 one week before Virginia Tech arrived in town.

"Once you get behind like we have in a couple of games this year, you're just looking to force it and get the ball down the field. Instead of waking up and playing the last three quarters, we've got to wake up from the start."

Several hours after the Tech-Louisville game, Virginia took on 15th-ranked North Carolina in Charlottesville and defeated the Tar Heels 44-41.

Despite the open date, Satterfield said earlier this week that he suspected the Cardinals would be without several key players whose names he did not mention.

"There's really been nothing between Scott and myself, nor does there really need to be," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said earlier in the week.

"The reality is, they've had additional staff test positive but there's nothing now in the way of us playing and nothing is atypical in regards to what the season looks like."

It will be Louisville's first appearance at Virginia under Satterfield, who is in his second season at Louisville after five seasons as the head coach at Appalachian State, where he was 51-24.