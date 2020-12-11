For UVa, injuries to key players have been the biggest challenge this season

Another veteran safety, Brenton Nelson, started a total of 34 games over his four-year career but has not played in the last five games.

Defensive starters at the beginning of the season who are no longer available include Nelson, outside linebacker Charles Snowden and defensive tackle Richard Burney. Starting nose tackle Jowon Briggs left the team after seven games and transferred to Cincinnati.

"Who would have ever imagined that our team would have been struggling mostly with depth and capabilities to play through injury and not COVID?" Mendenhall said this week on his radio call-in show.

"That's where we are. COVID has had little effect on our roster from beginning to end. When we did lose Brennan [Armstrong], that was because of a concussion, which was probably the most significant thing at the beginning of the season that really became challenging for us."

Senior offensive tackle Dillon Reinkensmeyer was the biggest loss on offense, suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 44th start of his UVa career.

"And, yet, here we still are," Mendenhall said. "We're doing the very best we can with just kind of an amazing 'who's next' [approach]. I think I'm right that 22 players were lost for the season and that's just an amazing number.