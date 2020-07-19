Former UVa, Roanoke Catholic star Reynolds still making a living on the basketball court

Home for the last seven years has been Atlanta.

"It was a place I had visited," Reynolds said. "There are a lot of people I know down there and the workouts are really amazing. You can get everywhere from there."

That was a reference to Atlanta's world-wide airline connections, not that he has been going many places.

"I've been sitting around a lot, waiting to see what's going to happen with the virus and all that," said Reynolds, who is 36. "Anything is possible."

He currently does not have a team for next season.

"I want to play at least one more year and then get into coaching," he said. "I won four championships, two in France and two in Montenegro. I'm satisfied with the career that I've had."

He was contacted about a team that might represent Virginia in The Basketball Tournament, otherwise known as the TBT, where a team of mostly past Marquette players recently shared a $1 million pot for finishing first.

"The summer time is special, man," Reynolds said. "That's my time for rest, especially after a long season. My body needs to recover more than it used to. I was going to help out as much as possible but I wasn't going to play."