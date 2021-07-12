Four Cavaliers and one Hokie drafted Monday

Four players from Virginia and one from Virginia Tech were chosen on the second day of the Major League Baseball amateur draft Monday.
UVa pitcher Andrew Abbott and UVa third baseman Zack Gelof were chosen in the second round, while UVa pitcher Griff McGarry was taken in the fifth round. UVa pitcher Mike Vasil was selected in the eighth round.
Virginia Tech pitcher Shane Connolly was drafted in the 10th round.
Rounds 2-10 were held Monday. The draft concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20.
Abbott, who was the ace of the staff that helped UVa make the College World Series this year, was chosen by the Cincinnati Reds.
Abbott earned second-team All-America honors as a senior this year, when he was 9-6 with a 2.87 ERA, 162 strikeouts and 32 walks in 106 2/3 innings.
He was the 53rd overall pick in the draft. The likely signing bonus for that pick is about $1.37 million, according to MLB.com. So Abbott is a safe bet to turn pro and not return to UVa for his extra year of eligibility.
The left-hander was drafted out of Halifax County High School by the New York Yankees in the 36th round in 2017, back when the draft had 40 rounds. But he was not drafted after his abbreviated junior season at UVa last year, when the draft was cut to five rounds because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gelof was picked by Oakland later in the second round.
Gelof earned All-ACC first-team honors as a junior this year. He was the 60th overall selection, which could land him a signing bonus of about $1.16 million. So odds are he won't be returning to the Cavaliers for his senior season.
Gelof hit .312 with 81 hits, 18 doubles, nine homers, 41 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and 50 runs scored this year.
As a high school senior, Gelof was taken by Cleveland in the 38th round in 2018.
McGarry was chosen by Philadelphia in the fifth round. He was 0-5 with a 5.44 ERA, 69 strikeouts and 42 walks in 43 innings as a senior this year.
McGarry was the 145th overall pick, so he could receive a signing bonus of about $375,200 if he turns pro. Odds are he won't be returning to UVa for his extra year of eligibility.
Vasil was chosen by the New York Mets in the eighth round.
He was 7-5 with a 4.52 ERA, 73 strikeouts and 18 walks in 81 2/3 innings as a junior this year. As the 232nd overall pick, Vasil could reap a signing bonus of $181,200 if he turns pro. So don't expect him to return to UVa.
Connolly was taken by Kansas City in the 10th round.
Connolly, who joined Tech as a graduate transfer from The Citadel, was 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA, six saves, 81 strikeouts and 14 walks in 63 innings for the Hokies this year. It was his fourth college season.
The left-hander was the 289th overall pick, so he could get a signing bonus of about $147,700 if he turns pro and does not return to Tech for his extra year of eligibility.
UVa signee Shane Panzini, a pitcher from Red Bank Catholic High School in New Jersey, was taken by Kansas City in the fourth round.
Panzini was the 108th overall pick, so he could get a signing bonus of about $538,200. So odds are he will never pitch for the Cavaliers.
Panzini became the second UVa signee to be drafted this week; Benny Montgomery was chosen by Colorado in the first round Sunday.
James Triantos, a shortstop/pitcher who led James Madison High School in Vienna to the Class 6 state title this year, was chosen by the Chicago Cubs in the second round.
Triantos, who is expected to play third base or shortstop as a pro, signed with North Carolina last fall. He was the 56th overall pick, so he could land a signing bonus of about $1.28 million if he snubs UNC to turn pro.
VCU pitcher Bradford Webb, who began his college career at Hampden-Sydney, was taken by Texas in the seventh round.
Old Dominion pitcher Hunter Gregory went to Toronto in the eighth round, while Liberty University pitcher Fraser Ellard was chosen by the Chicago White Sox later in the eighth round.