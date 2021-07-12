Four Cavaliers and one Hokie drafted Monday

Gelof was picked by Oakland later in the second round.

Gelof earned All-ACC first-team honors as a junior this year. He was the 60th overall selection, which could land him a signing bonus of about $1.16 million. So odds are he won't be returning to the Cavaliers for his senior season.

Gelof hit .312 with 81 hits, 18 doubles, nine homers, 41 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and 50 runs scored this year.

As a high school senior, Gelof was taken by Cleveland in the 38th round in 2018.

McGarry was chosen by Philadelphia in the fifth round. He was 0-5 with a 5.44 ERA, 69 strikeouts and 42 walks in 43 innings as a senior this year.

McGarry was the 145th overall pick, so he could receive a signing bonus of about $375,200 if he turns pro. Odds are he won't be returning to UVa for his extra year of eligibility.

Vasil was chosen by the New York Mets in the eighth round.

He was 7-5 with a 4.52 ERA, 73 strikeouts and 18 walks in 81 2/3 innings as a junior this year. As the 232nd overall pick, Vasil could reap a signing bonus of $181,200 if he turns pro. So don't expect him to return to UVa.

Connolly was taken by Kansas City in the 10th round.