Hall of fame class includes Manning and Lynch, but not Ronde

Woodson, a cornerback, went to one Super Bowl in his first eight years with the Raiders. He then went to Green Bay to win his only Super Bowl title before finishing out his career as a safety in Oakland.

“This marks the end of what I did as a player for 18 years in the NFL and what I did through high school and college,” Woodson said. “I feel like this means I am going to live forever. This is the ultimate that one player could ever achieve after their playing days are over.”

Like Pearson, Flores and Lynch, Faneca had a lengthy wait. A strong group of offensive linemen became eligible, and in the last two years Kevin Mawae and Steve Hutchinson were selected. Now in his sixth try, Faneca is in.

“It's not the greatest to have to wait, but it is all the same. We get to share it,” said Faneca, who played 13 NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “It's strange to even throw it out there to say it — it is immortality. That bust will be there for 40,000 years. I can’t even imagine that.”

Flores is the first Hispanic American coach in the hall.