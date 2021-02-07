Hall of fame class includes Manning and Lynch, but not Ronde

NFL greats elsewhere, Peyton Manning and John Lynch shared a second career in Denver. Now they have another mutual experience.
Close friends Manning and Lynch, who joke about drinking Mai Tai cocktails together at Pro Bowls in Hawaii and then charging them to hotel rooms of other players, are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.
The star quarterback and safety will be entering the Canton, Ohio, shrine together as part of the new class of inductees, which was announced Saturday night.
Joining them for the August enshrinements will be Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson and Alan Faneca among modern-day players, plus senior candidate and ex-Dallas receiver Drew Pearson, coach Tom Flores and contributor Bill Nunn.
Manning, the only five-time league MVP, was a two-time Super Bowl champion — once with the Indianapolis Colts and then with the Denver Broncos. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, as were Johnson and Woodson.
Lynch got in on his eighth try as one of the 15 finalists. Lynch was a catalyst behind Tampa’s Super Bowl title in 2002. After 11 seasons with the Bucs, Lynch finished with four years at Denver.
“Those friendships and relationships don’t go away when you stop playing football,” Manning said. “The fact we received this news the very same year, I am very honored.”
Lynch is now the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.
"[Manning's] passion for the game is what linked us, and then we started sharing a lot of things, our families, everybody got to know each other," Lynch said. “Peyton has become a tremendous friend and a guy I rely on for advice when I am making decisions. It is an honor to go in with him for sure.”
Lynch was the only former Tampa Bay defensive back to make this year's class, though.
Former Cave Spring High School, University of Virginia and Tampa Bay standout Ronde Barber did not make the cut.
Barber, who was one of Lynch's teammates on Tampa Bay's 2002 Super Bowl championship team, was one of the 15 modern-era player finalists announced last month. It was the fourth straight year he had been one of the 25 semifinalists but the first time he had been a finalist.
Barber, a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl pick, was named a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2000s. He had 47 interceptions and 28 sacks in his 16-year Bucs career. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and at least 25 sacks.
In nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, Johnson made six Pro Bowls. He caught 731 passes and scored 84 touchdowns.
“To be a member of this excellent fraternity, the guys I grew up watching, to be alongside the guys I emulated my game after,” Johnson said. "I can only imagine all the great stories to be told. Just to be with the best in the game is truly an honor.”
Woodson, a cornerback, went to one Super Bowl in his first eight years with the Raiders. He then went to Green Bay to win his only Super Bowl title before finishing out his career as a safety in Oakland.
“This marks the end of what I did as a player for 18 years in the NFL and what I did through high school and college,” Woodson said. “I feel like this means I am going to live forever. This is the ultimate that one player could ever achieve after their playing days are over.”
Like Pearson, Flores and Lynch, Faneca had a lengthy wait. A strong group of offensive linemen became eligible, and in the last two years Kevin Mawae and Steve Hutchinson were selected. Now in his sixth try, Faneca is in.
“It's not the greatest to have to wait, but it is all the same. We get to share it,” said Faneca, who played 13 NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “It's strange to even throw it out there to say it — it is immortality. That bust will be there for 40,000 years. I can’t even imagine that.”
Flores is the first Hispanic American coach in the hall.
“It is a real honor, a compliment to have people show you that they feel you did a good job,” Flores said. “As people look back on it, you did well and you were one of the best. The fact the Hispanic race has embraced this, they love the Raiders ... it never was an issue until when we went to LA and the communities there embraced me and they embraced the Raiders. It gives you some pride and it gives you a purpose in life that you can be a leader, be an example ... of what can be done regardless of who you are or where you come from.”
The late Nunn, at first a journalist in Pittsburgh and then a scout for the Steelers, mined the historically Black colleges and universities for talent.
In a nod to COVID-19, the voters eschewed their traditional all-day meeting the day before the Super Bowl in favor of a virtual gathering on Jan. 19.
Usually, Hall of Fame President David Baker would knock on the new inductee's hotel room door. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Baker instead traveled to the houses of the four modern-day players and Flores.
He surprised Manning at the Broncos' stadium a few days after the vote.
“Kind of tough, they tell you this great news: ‘You can’t tell anyone for two weeks,'” Manning said.