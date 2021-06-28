Hokies to meet Maryland, UVa to play Iowa in ACC/Big Ten challenge

Virginia Tech will face a familiar opponent in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this fall.

The ACC announced Monday that the Hokies will travel to face former league rival Maryland on Dec. 1, with Virginia set to host Iowa two days earlier.

Tech and Maryland have met 42 times in men’s basketball, with the Terrapins holding a 32-10 lead. They have never met in the challenge.

The Cavaliers are 1-2 all-time against the Hawkeyes, whom they’ve yet to meet in the challenge. UVa is 13-7 overall in that event, having won eight of its past 10 games.

The ACC Big/Ten Challenge will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. The other matchups: Notre Dame at Illinois, Clemson at Rutgers, Duke at Ohio State, Florida State at Purdue, Minnesota at Pitt, Indiana at Syracuse, Northwestern at Wake Forest, Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, Louisville at Michigan State, Miami at Penn State, Michigan at North Carolina and Nebraska at N.C. State.

