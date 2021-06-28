 Skip to main content
Hokies to meet Maryland, UVa to play Iowa in ACC/Big Ten challenge
Keve-2 (copy)

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (right), who starred at a Maryland high school, will lead the Hokies against the Terrapins on Dec. 1.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2021

Virginia Tech will face a familiar opponent in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this fall.

The ACC announced Monday that the Hokies will travel to face former league rival Maryland on Dec. 1, with Virginia set to host Iowa two days earlier.

Tech and Maryland have met 42 times in men’s basketball, with the Terrapins holding a 32-10 lead. They have never met in the challenge.

The Cavaliers are 1-2 all-time against the Hawkeyes, whom they’ve yet to meet in the challenge. UVa is 13-7 overall in that event, having won eight of its past 10 games.

The ACC Big/Ten Challenge will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. The other matchups: Notre Dame at Illinois, Clemson at Rutgers, Duke at Ohio State, Florida State at Purdue, Minnesota at Pitt, Indiana at Syracuse, Northwestern at Wake Forest, Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, Louisville at Michigan State, Miami at Penn State, Michigan at North Carolina and Nebraska at N.C. State.

2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Monday, Nov. 29

Iowa at Virginia

Notre Dame at Illinois

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Clemson at Rutgers

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Minnesota at Pitt

Indiana at Syracuse

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Michigan State

Miami at Penn State

Michigan at North Carolina

Nebraska at NC State

Virginia Tech at Maryland

