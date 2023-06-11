AUSTIN, Texas — Virginia's Ashley Anumba took second in the discus Saturday on the final night of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships, while Virginia Tech's Essence Henderson was ninth in that event.

Anumba broke her own school record with a throw of 200 feet, 6 inches, earning first-team All-America honors. Henderson had a throw of 184-8. Oregon’s Jorinde Van Klinken won the title for the third straight year, topping the 24-woman field with a meet-record throw of 215 feet.

UVa's Margot Appleton took third in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 9.30 seconds, earning first-team All-America honors. Harvard's Maia Ramsden won the title in 4:08.60 to become just the third Ivy League athlete to win a title at the outdoor championships.

Virginia Tech's Cierra Pyles was 15th in the triple jump (43-5 1/4). Florida's Jasmine Moore set the collegiate record with a winning leap of 48-6.

Virginia's Alix Still was 21st in the heptathlon with 4,488 points. Freshman Pippi Lotta Enok of Oklahoma won the title with 6,165 points.

Texas won the women's team title for the fifth time, finishing with 83 points to runner-up Florida's 51. Virginia finished 17th, with the Hokies tying for 25th.

Julien Alfred of Texas won the women's 100 and 200 and ran the opening leg of the winning 4x100 meter relay. She became the fifth woman in NCAA history, and the first since Texas' Carlette Guidry in 1991, to sweep those three events.

Alfred won the 100 with a wind-aided time of 10.72 seconds to become just the sixth woman in NCAA history to win the event in back-to-back years. She ran the fastest all-conditions mark in collegiate history to win the 200 in 21.73.