Cave Spring senior Trey Ludy was named the Class 3 baseball player of the year by the Virginia High School League on Wednesday.

Ludy, the Radford University signee, was a first-team selection at both pitcher and shortstop. The Region 3D player of the year went 10-0 with a 1.73 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 61 innings.

Ludy was joined on the first team by teammates Gary Proctor (senior outfielder) and Kent Ray (junior designated hitter), Christiansburg senior Mason Self (first base) and junior Tanner Evans (at-large), and Staunton River junior Jesse Brown (third base).

Christiansburg senior Marshall Basham was a second-team selection at catcher.

New Kent's Trevor Ronan was named coach of the year.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Myers resigns as UVa women's lacrosse coach

Virginia announced women's lacrosse coach Julie Myers resigned from her position Wednesday following a distinguished 28-year career leading the Cavaliers.

Myers' coaching record stands at 349-181 with the 2004 national championship, five ACC championships and NCAA tournament appearances in all but one season (2020 when NCAA spring championships were canceled).

Myers won three national championships during her time with the program. She won a title as a player in 1991, an assistant coach in 1993 and then as a head coach in 2004.

She claimed national coach of the year honors from Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association in 2004 and '08.

LOCAL GOLF

Ewing, Faulkner advance in junior match play

Blacksburg rising sophomore Major Ewing posted a two-day total of 1-under 143 to finish in a tie for second in the stroke play qualifying for the VSGA Junior Match Play Championship at Kiln Creek Golf Club & Resort.

Ewing and Cave Spring rising senior Nate Faulkner both advanced to match play.

Faulkner finished in a tie for sixth at 3 over.

Brandon Sipe claimed medalist honors at 2 under.

Noh wins Women's State Open

Cal rising junior Kaylyn Noh shot a three-day total of 2-under 178 to win the inaugural Women's State Open of Virginia by four strokes over former UVa golfer Skylar Sload at Independence Golf Club in Richmond.

The final round was shortened to nine holes because of inclement weather.

Virginia Tech graduate Jessica Spicer finished in a tie for fifth at 5 over.

Salem High rising junior Kathryn Ha and former UVa golfer Lauren Greenlief finished in a tie for 19th at 11 over.

Radford University rising junior Kaitlyn Mosdell (Lord Botetourt) finished 25th at 15 over.