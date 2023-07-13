The ACC announced Thursday that the CW network will televise a total of 50 football and men’s and women’s basketball games each school year through the 2026-27 school year.

The CW network will air 13 football games, 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games every school year under the deal, which begins this year.

The deal means ACC football and basketball games will no longer be televised on regional cable channels around the country. The CW is taking over that package. Since the fall of 2020, MASN had been the regional cable channel in Virginia that aired ACC games. NBC Sports Washington had been the regional cable channel in Virginia airing that package prior to the fall of 2020.

The CW deal does not affect the ACC’s agreement with ESPN and ESPN’s sister channels, including the ACC Network, to carry games.

The CW affiliate in the Roanoke television market is WWCW (CW5).

The first ACC football game to air on the CW network under the deal will be a Sept. 9 game between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. The football games on the CW will air on Saturday afternoons and Saturday nights.

The basketball games on the CW will air in December, January and February. There will be men’s basketball doubleheaders on Saturday afternoons and women’s basketball doubleheaders on Sunday afternoons.

The CW struck the deal with Raycom Sports, which held the rights to that package. Raycom will produce the CW telecasts.

Unlike MASN, most of the regional cable channels that had aired the ACC package had been owned by the financially troubled Diamond Sports Group. Diamond had missed a payment to Raycom in the spring and no longer wanted to have the ACC package, according to an article last month in The Charlotte Observer. Diamond had asked a federal bankruptcy court to end its Raycom deal, the newspaper reported, which would free up Raycom to find someone else to buy those ACC television rights.

— Mark Berman

HIGH SCHOOLS

Auburn wins VHSL Cup

The Virginia High School League announced Thursday that Auburn High School, not George Wythe, is the Class 1 winner of the VHSL’s National Guard Cup for all-around athletic success in the 2022-23 school year.

The VHSL announced it had erroneously named George Wythe the Class 1 winner on Wednesday because of a counting error.

Schools earned points for their performances in VHSL state tournaments and for winning the VHSL’s Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award.

The VHSL stated Thursday that it had failed to award Auburn 7.5 points for tying for eighth place at the state outdoor track and field championships. Once those points were added, Auburn wound up with 310 points for this school year. That relegated George Wythe, which had 305 points, to second place.

Auburn won a Cup for the fifth straight time and for the sixth time in the last eight years.

SOFTBALL

UVa’s Bigham honored

Virginia pitcher Eden Bigham (13-6, 2.52 ERA, 115 strikeouts) has been named the state Division I rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Bigham was joined on the Division I all-state first team by Virginia Tech’s Emma Ritter, Addy Greene, Bre Peck and Emma Lemley and Radford’s Cori McMillan (who is transferring to Tech).

The second team included Virginia Tech’s Jayme Bailey and Kelsey Brown and UVa’s Kelly Ayer, Tori Gilbert and Jenny Bressler.