The Los Angeles Dodgers demoted Franklin County High School graduate Nick Robertson back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

The Dodgers sent down the former James Madison reliever to make room for pitcher Daniel Hudson, who was activated from the 60-day injured list.

Robertson was called up from Oklahoma City on June 6 and made his major-league debut on June 7.

He was 0-0 with a 7.04 ERA in six appearances for Los Angeles. He struck out eight batters and walked four in 7 2/3 innings.

Roberson was chosen by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2019 major league draft.

SWIMMING

UVa's Nichols 3rd at nationals

Virginia's Noah Nichols finished third in the 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. national championships in Indianapolis on Friday night.

Nichols broke Ed Moses' 20-year-old UVa record with a time of 59.40 seconds. It was Nichols' second third-place finish of the meet.

Also Friday, UVa's Jack Aikins was eighth in the 100 backstroke (54:00).

UVa's Emma Weber was fourth in the women's 100 breaststroke (1:07.39).

Ex-Cavalier Leah Smith was third in the 400 freestyle (4:03.85), with ex-Cavalier Paige Madden fourth (4:06.78).