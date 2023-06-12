Virginia Tech's Ryan Fishback has won the national Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award for Division I men's tennis from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, while Virginia's Natasha Subhash has won the award on the women's side.

The award goes to one man and one woman in each NCAA division, as well as in the NAIA and junior college ranks, for their leadership, sportsmanship, academic ability, tennis ability and extracurricular activities.

Fishback, an Academic All-American, made the NCAA championships in both singles and doubles this year. The junior is a biochemistry major with 4.0 GPA. He has twice won the NCAA's Elite 90 award as the player at the NCAA finals site with the highest GPA. He won Tech's Skelton Award for his academic and athletic abilities and leadership. He helped develop Tech's wheelchair tennis program and is a member of the school's Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

Subhash is a four-time All-American. She is a two-time Academic All-American and has twice been named UVa's female scholar-athlete of the year. She won UVa's Ralph Sampson Scholarship Award in 2022 for her athletic and academic abilities and leadership. She recently graduated with a commerce degree and plans to pursue a master's degree in accounting from UVa. She earned UVa's Walter B. Doggett Accounting Award for her academic achievement. She also tutors elementary school students.

MEN'S TENNIS

UVa coach honored

UVa's Andres Pedroso has been named the Division I men's coach of the year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for the second straight year.

He led the 30-4 Cavaliers to their second straight NCAA title and their third straight ACC tournament crown.