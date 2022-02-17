In the region: Hokie, Cavs win ACC titles

ATLANTA — Swimmers from Virginia and Virginia Tech won gold Wednesday on the second night of the ACC championships.

The UVa quartet of Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Gretchen Walsh broke the American and NCAA records in the women's 200 freestyle relay with a winning time of 1 minute, 24.47 seconds.

The UVa foursome of Matt Brownstead, Matt King, Connor Boyle and August Lamb broke the American record in the men's 200 freestyle relay with a winning time of 1:14.47.

Douglass won the 50 freestyle in 21 seconds, breaking her own ACC and school records. Gretchen Walsh was second.

UVa's Emma Weyant won the 500 freestyle in 4:37.23. Teammate Maddie Donohoe was third.

Alex Walsh won the 200 individual medley for the second straight year with a time of 1:52.38.

Virginia Tech's Carles Coll Marti won the men's 200 individual medley with a time of 1:40.67, breaking the meet and school records.

Tech's Youssef Ramadan was third in the men's 50 freestyle.

FOOTBALL

Gill picks FBS team

VMI offensive tackle Marshall Gill announced on Twitter that he has plans to join Mountain West Conference member New Mexico as a graduate transfer.

Gill was a four-year starter for VMI. He earned All-Southern Conference honors as a junior in the 2021 spring season.

He plans to graduate in May. VMI does not have a graduate school, so its graduates must transfer in order to use their extra year of eligibility.

•In other VMI football news, former Patrick Henry High School and UVa standout Nicholas Conte has stepped down as VMI's specialists coach. He has gotten a nonfootball job in the business world.

"I decided to go another route with my career but am going to continue training kickers, punters and long snappers privately," Conte told The Roanoke Times.

Conte was on the VMI staff for three years. He has been replaced by former Valparaiso punter Greg Wood, who was a special-teams quality-control coach at Minnesota last season.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Hathorn chosen for hall of fame

Washington and Lee athletic director and former W&L women's lacrosse coach Jan Hathorn has been chosen as part of this year's three-person class for the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association hall of fame.

Hathorn steered the Generals from 1988 through 2007. She guided W&L to 277 wins and eight NCAA tournament bids.