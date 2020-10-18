In the region: Hokies down Cavs in 4 sets

BLACKSBURG — Kaity Smith recorded 17 kills, including her 1,000th career kill, and Marisa Cerchio added 13 kills as Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22 on Sunday to sweep the weekend volleyball doubleheader between the in-state rivals.

Talyn Jackson dished out 24 assists, while Brie Postema chipped in 19 assists and three aces for the Hokies (4-1, 3-1 ACC), who also won in four sets on Friday.

The Cavaliers (1-3, 0-3) were paced by Sarah Billiard and Jayna Francis with 12 kills apiece and Megan Wilson with 28 assists.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 2 Florida St. 4, No. 11 UVa 3

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Clara Robbins scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the 81st minute to lift the Seminoles past the Cavaliers in a wild affair at Klockner Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Florida State (6-0-0, 6-0-0 ACC) leaped out to a 2-0 advantage on goals from LeiLanni Nesbeth and Robbins’ first goal 90 seconds later. Virginia (6-1-1, 4-1-1) got a goal back from Alexa Spaanstra from the penalty spot, but an own goal restored the Seminole’s two-goal advantage going to halftime.