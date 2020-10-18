In the region: Hokies down Cavs in 4 sets

BLACKSBURG — Kaity Smith recorded 17 kills, including her 1,000th career kill, and Marisa Cerchio added 13 kills as Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22 on Sunday to sweep the weekend volleyball doubleheader between the in-state rivals.
Talyn Jackson dished out 24 assists, while Brie Postema chipped in 19 assists and three aces for the Hokies (4-1, 3-1 ACC), who also won in four sets on Friday.
The Cavaliers (1-3, 0-3) were paced by Sarah Billiard and Jayna Francis with 12 kills apiece and Megan Wilson with 28 assists.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
No. 2 Florida St. 4, No. 11 UVa 3
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Clara Robbins scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the 81st minute to lift the Seminoles past the Cavaliers in a wild affair at Klockner Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Florida State (6-0-0, 6-0-0 ACC) leaped out to a 2-0 advantage on goals from LeiLanni Nesbeth and Robbins’ first goal 90 seconds later. Virginia (6-1-1, 4-1-1) got a goal back from Alexa Spaanstra from the penalty spot, but an own goal restored the Seminole’s two-goal advantage going to halftime.
Diana Ordonez scored to make it 3-2 in the 58th minute and an own goal off a Seminole defender tied the game before Robbins converted a feed from Yujie Zhao for the winner.
No. 13 Louisville 1, Va. Tech 0
BLACKSBURG — Morgan Bentley notched an unassisted goal from just inside the penalty box in the 33rd minute for the only goal of the match to give the Cardinals the win over the host Hokies at Thompson Field on Sunday afternoon. The win was Louisville’s (4-2, 4-2 ACC) first win over Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5) in five ACC games since entering the conference in 2014.
The Hokies’ Tori Powell nearly forced overtime with less than two minutes remaining, but her shot off of a late cross was saved by Louisville goalkeeper Gabby Kouzelos.
MEN’S SOCCER
Notre Dame-Tech postponed
The Virginia Tech men’s soccer team’s home game with Notre Dame on Sunday was postponed.
Notre Dame requested the postponement, according to a Virginia Tech source who asked to remain anonymous.
The Hokies did not have any COVID-19 issues preventing them from playing the game, according to the source. A new date has yet to be announced.
