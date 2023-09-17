CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia men’s soccer team beat North Carolina State 3-1 on Saturday night, giving UVa coach George Gelnovatch his 100th career ACC win.

Gelnovatch became just the second men’s soccer coach in ACC history to record at least 100 conference wins and the first to do it at just one school. He is now 100-73-34 in ACC play.

Jay Vidovich, formerly the coach at Wake Forest and now the coach at Pittsburgh, reached the milestone last year because of his efforts at both of those schools.

Stephen Annor scored two goals for UVa (4-2-1, 1-1), with teammate Albin Gashi scoring one.

State fell to 4-3, 1-1.

MEN’S SOCCER

W&L 3, Brevard 2

Matteo Adler scored in the 73rd minute to give the Generals (2-1-3) a win over Brevard (1-3-1) on Sunday in Brevard, N.C.

PJ Ryan and Will Luik also scored for W&L.

Roanoke 1, Marietta 0

Carter Laatsch scored in the 67th minute to give the Maroons (2-3-1) a win over the Pioneers (2-4-1) on Saturday night in Marietta, Ohio.

Luca Gustafson (Glenvar) had two saves for Roanoke.

SVU 2, Marymount 1

Benjamin Simister scored twice to give the Knights (3-2-1) a win over the Saints (2-4-1) on Saturday night in Buena Vista.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 20 UVa 1, Louisville 1

Meredith McDermott of Virginia (5-0-3, 0-0-1 ACC) scored in the 80th minute to tie the score against the host Cardinals (1-4-4, 0-0-1) on Saturday night.

Roanoke 6, Pfeiffer 1

Brooke Nicholson scored two goals to lead the Maroons (2-2-2) past the Falcons (1-5) on Saturday night in Salem.

Morgan O’Neill, MC Petrucelli, Makayla Metzler (Hidden Valley) and Shelby Tashjian also scored for Roanoke.