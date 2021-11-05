In the region: No. 1 UVa women advance

CARY, N.C. — Diana Ordonez scored in the 48th minute to give top-seeded and top-ranked Virginia a 1-0 win over fifth-seeded and 24th-ranked Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC women’s soccer tournament Friday.

Laurel Ivory had two saves for UVa (16-1-2), which will play for the title at 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Campbell 5, Radford 1

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jessica Donald scored twice to lead the top-seeded Camels (12-3-2) to a Big South semifinal win over the fourth-seeded Highlanders (13-5-1) on Thursday night.

FIELD HOCKEY

UVa 2, Louisville 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The fifth-seeded and 14th-ranked Cavaliers (12-7) upset the top-seeded and fourth-ranked Cardinals (16-3) in a shootout in an ACC semifinal Friday.

UVa will face third-seeded and 10th-ranked North Carolina in the final at noon Sunday on the ACC Network.

Rachel Robinson scored in the second quarter for UVa, but Louisville tied the game five minutes into the fourth. Neither team scored in the two overtime periods, prompting a shootout.