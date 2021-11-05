 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In the region: No. 1 UVa women advance
0 comments
IN THE REGION

In the region: No. 1 UVa women advance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARY, N.C. — Diana Ordonez scored in the 48th minute to give top-seeded and top-ranked Virginia a 1-0 win over fifth-seeded and 24th-ranked Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC women’s soccer tournament Friday.

Laurel Ivory had two saves for UVa (16-1-2), which will play for the title at 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Campbell 5, Radford 1

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jessica Donald scored twice to lead the top-seeded Camels (12-3-2) to a Big South semifinal win over the fourth-seeded Highlanders (13-5-1) on Thursday night.

FIELD HOCKEY

UVa 2, Louisville 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The fifth-seeded and 14th-ranked Cavaliers (12-7) upset the top-seeded and fourth-ranked Cardinals (16-3) in a shootout in an ACC semifinal Friday.

UVa will face third-seeded and 10th-ranked North Carolina in the final at noon Sunday on the ACC Network.

Rachel Robinson scored in the second quarter for UVa, but Louisville tied the game five minutes into the fourth. Neither team scored in the two overtime periods, prompting a shootout.

With the shootout tied at 3, it was time for each team’s fifth shot. UVa goalie Tyler Kennedy stopped a shot by Charlie van Oirschot. UVa’s Laura Janssen then scored to win the game.

W&L 2, Roanoke 0

LEXINGTON — Freddie Tobeason and Kailey Fitzgerald scored to give the top-seeded and 11th-ranked Generals (16-0) an ODAC semifinal win over the fourth-seeded Maroons (11-8) on Thursday night.

W&L will host third-seeded Lynchburg in the final at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall appreciative of his time at BYU but focused on just football ahead of Saturday's return to Provo
UVA

UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall appreciative of his time at BYU but focused on just football ahead of Saturday's return to Provo

CHARLOTTESVILLE – What Wayne Taulapapa remembers from his official visit to BYU doesn’t sound like your standard enticement for a college football recruit. The Hawaii native and member of the Church of Latter-day Saints had grown up cheering for the Cougars, but it wasn’t until his junior year of high school that he started to dream of playing for them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert