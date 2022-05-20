In the region: No. 12 UVa beats No. 10 Louisville in baseball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Casey Saucke had four hits, including a homer, and three RBIs to lead the 12th-ranked Virginia baseball team to a 16-7 win over 10th-ranked Louisville on Friday.

Alex Tappen had four hits and two RBIs for UVa (38-14). Devin Ortiz and Jake Gelof each belted a three-run homer. Ethan Anderson also homered.

Louisville (37-16-1) had 12 hits to UVa’s 17.

On Thursday night, Louisville beat UVa 4-1. UVa managed only four hits. The twice-delayed game did not end until 12:30 a.m. Friday.

BASEBALL

Wofford 4, VMI 3: The Terriers (39-14-1, 15-4-1 Southern Conference) mustered just four hits against the Keydets (16-38, 6-14) but took advantage of 10 walks, three errors and two hit batsmen to win Friday in Lexington.

Zac Morris and Brett Cook homered for VMI.

On Thursday night, Wofford squashed VMI 19-2 to clinch the top seed in the SoCon tournament.

Campbell 12, Radford 4: Logan Jordan had three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs to lead the Camels (35-16, 19-3 Big South) past the Highlanders (15-32, 8-14) on Thursday night in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Campbell clinched the Big South regular-season title outright.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 2, Georgia 0: Emily Kirby pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking four, to lead the Flames (44-16) past the 19th-ranked Bulldogs (40-17) on Friday in an NCAA regional in Durham, North Carolina.

Liberty will play Duke, a 4-0 winner over Maryland-Baltimore County, on Saturday.

MEN’S TENNIS

UVa 4, Florida 1: Inaki Montes won in doubles and singles to lead No. 7 overall seed UVa (26-5) to an NCAA quarterfinal win over No. 2 overall seed and defending NCAA champ Florida (26-3) on Thursday night in Champaign, Illinois.

UVa will meet No. 6 overall seed Tennessee in Saturday’s semifinals.

Virginia has won 21 straight matches since losing to Florida in February.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Texas 4, UVa 2: Charlotte Chavatipon and Sabina Zeynalova won in doubles and singles to lead No. 4 overall seed and defending NCAA champ Texas (24-4) past No. 5 overall seed UVa (23-6) in an NCAA quarterfinal Friday in Champaign, Illinois.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Radford adds Pitt transfeR: Former Pittsburgh guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo tweeted Thursday that he will be transferring to Radford.

The 6-foot-1 Ezeakudo will be joining Radford as a graduate transfer for his extra year of eligibility.

The Indiana native joined Pitt as a walk-on in 2018. He played in 32 games as a senior this year, starting 12. He averaged 2.1 points and 18.7 minutes this year.

VMI signs recruit: VMI announced the signing of guard Rickey Bradley Jr. on Friday.

Bradley played for a high school in Milwaukee for three seasons before playing for a high school in Arizona as a senior. He then did a postgraduate year at Phoenix Prep, averaging 14.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Arizona State hires Tech’s Collier: Camille Collier has left her job as a Virginia Tech assistant to become an assistant at Arizona State.

She was an assistant at Radford and Hofstra before joining Kenny Brooks’ staff for the 2021-22 season.

Arizona State hired former Delaware coach Natasha Adair as its new coach in March.

Brooks now has two vacancies on his staff; Shawn Poppie left in March to become Chattanooga’s head coach.