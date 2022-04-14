In the region: No. 13 Duke beats No. 6 UVa in men's lacrosse

DURHAM, N.C. — Brennan O’Neill scored four goals to lead the 13th-ranked Duke men’s lacrosse team to a 17-8 win over sixth-ranked Virginia on Thursday afternoon.

Mike Adler had 20 saves for the Blue Devils (10-5, 2-2 ACC).

Faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla of UVa (8-3, 4-1) collected 11 ground balls, giving him a school-record 340 in his career. He eclipsed the old mark of 336, which was set by Jason Hard, whose UVa career ended in 2000.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Roanoke 27, Ferrum 4Luke Kammerman and Jack Isabelle each scored four goals to lead the visiting Maroons (10-4, 6-1 ACC) past the Panthers (3-9, 0-7) on Wednesday night.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Roanoke 18, Meredith 4Riley Chase scored six goals to lead the host Maroons (10-3) past Meredith (11-4) on Thursday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Radford adds JUCO centerRadford announced Thursday the signing of D’Auntray Pierce, a transfer from Western Wyoming Community College.

Pierce, a 6-foot-9 center, averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks as a sophomore this year.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Kitley recognizedVirginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who averaged 2.4 blocked shots, was named the state Division I defensive player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges on Thursday.

Longwood’s Akila Smith was named the player of the year, while Liberty’s Carey Green was chosen the coach of the year.

Kitley made the Division I all-state first team, while Tech’s Aisha Sheppard and Georgia Amoore made the second team.

On the small-college side, Southern Virginia’s Katie Garrish and Washington and Lee’s Megan Horn made the first team. SVU’s Savanna Christensen and Faith Christian graduate Catherine Kagey of Randolph-Macon made the second team.

WRESTLING

Lewis, Robie honoredVirginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis was named the state wrestler of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges on Thursday, while Virginia Tech’s Tony Robie was chosen the state coach of the year.

Lewis won the ACC crown at 174 pounds and lost in overtime in the final of his weight class at the NCAA championships.

Robie steered the Hokies to an eighth-place finish at the NCAAs.

The all-state team covered both Division I and small-college wrestlers. Lewis was joined on the all-state team by Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers and Bryce Andonian; UVa’s Justin McCoy, Jay Aiello and Quinn Miller; W&L’s Ryan Luth; and Roanoke College’s Mahlic Sallah.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

UVa’s Douglass honoredUVa junior Kate Douglass was named the ACC scholar-athlete of the year for women’s swimming and diving on Thursday.

The statistics major won three individual titles at this year’s NCAA championships and was part of four winning relay teams at that meet.

SOFTBALL

Ferrum sweeps GuilfordThe host Panthers (19-9, 9-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Quakers (10-22, 1-11) on Wednesday, winning the first game 9-5 and the nightcap 5-2.

Arielle Eure and Bayley Cunningham each had two hits and three RBIs for Ferrum in Game 1. Erin Nelson (Bassett) pitched four perfect innings of relief for Ferrum to get the win in Game 2.