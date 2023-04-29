CHARLOTTESVILLE — Griff O'Ferrall had three hits and scored a run to lead the 13th-ranked Virginia baseball team to a 10-2 win over No. 20 Duke on Saturday.

Kyle Teel had two hits and four RBIs for UVa (35-10, 13-10 ACC). Nick Parker, Kevin Jaxel and Jake Berry combined on a four-hitter.

The Blue Devils (30-13, 13-9) had beaten UVa 17-5 on Friday night for their eighth straight win.

BASEBALL

UNC 12, Virginia Tech 8

Mac Horvath belted a grand slam and a three-run homer to lead the Tar Heels (27-16, 10-11 ACC) past the Hokies (25-15, 11-11) in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Blacksburg.

The second game was not over at press time.

Radford splits with Longwood

The Highlanders (9-36, 1-17 Big South) split a doubleheader with the Lancers (18-28, 7-14) on Saturday in Farmville, winning the first game 5-3 but losing the second game 13-4.

Avery Spencer had two hits and three RBIs for Radford in Game 1.

Longwood won Friday's game 7-1.

SOFTBALL

Radford splits with Longwood

The host Highlanders (15-32, 4-14) split a doubleheader with the Lancers (27-17, 13-4) on Saturday, losing the first game 2-0 but winning the second game 9-8.

Radford trailed 8-0 midway through the fifth in Game 2 before recording its biggest comeback in four years. Qween Edmonds drove in the winning run on a grounder in the seventh.

Roanoke sweeps Lynchburg

The host Maroons (22-10, 15-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Hornets (23-17, 11-9) on Saturday, winning the first game 8-5 and taking the second game 9-1 in five innings.

Kate Houle had two hits and three RBIs for Roanoke in Game 1. Lindsay Gedro threw a three-hitter to win Game 2.

Ferrum splits with Randolph

The Panthers (11-25, 3-17 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the WildCats (21-17, 9-9) on Saturday in Lynchburg, winning the first game 5-4 in nine innings before losing the second game 7-6.

Lyndsey Sears hit an RBI double in the ninth to give Ferrum the Game 1 win.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

W&L 5, Randolph-Macon 0

Grace Lorenz and Gabi Moss each won in doubles and singles to lead the 22nd-ranked and top-seeded Generals (17-6) to an ODAC semifinal win over the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (16-3) on Saturday in Lexington.

MEN'S TENNIS

W&L 5, Virginia Wesleyan 0

James Kurani and Evan Brady each won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded and 25th-ranked Generals (16-5) to an ODAC semifinal win over the fourth-seeded Marlins (12-7) on Saturday in Lexington.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 2 W&L 14, Denison 4

Allie Schwab scored four goals to lead the Generals (16-1) past the Big Red (7-10) on Saturday in Lexington.

TRACK AND FIELD

SVU sweeps USA South meet

Southern Virginia swept the men's and women's team titles for the second straight year at the USA South outdoor championships, which concluded Friday in Brevard, N.C.

Cole Oldham, who won the shot put (13.11 meters), was named the men's field athlete of the meet.

Derek Lionberger was named the men's rookie field athlete of the meet. He won the discus with a meet-record throw of 40.89 meters and also won the hammer throw (41.26 meters).

Dylan May (Parry McCluer), who took second in the 5,000 and 10,000, was named the men's rookie track athlete of the meet.

Ainsley Lau, who won the triple jump (10.43 meters), was named the women's rookie field athlete of the meet.

Kyle Chandler was named both the men's and women's coach of the meet.

On the men's side, Aaron Leavitt won the high jump with a conference-record jump of 2.0 meters. He also won the 200 meters in 22.04 seconds and won the 400 meters in a meet-record 48.31 seconds.

Daniel de la Cruz won the 400 hurdles (56.32). Parker Arnold won the pole vault with a conference-record vault of 4.15 meters. Kolby Parry won the javelin with a conference-record throw of 49.5 meters.

The foursome of Ben Landheim, de la Cruz, Tommy Skidmore and Leavitt won the 4x400 relay in a meet-record 3:22.05.

On the women's side, Shandrey Allman won the 100 hurdles in a conference-record 15.71 seconds. She also won the 400 hurdles (1:07.95).

Rory Hanchett won the pole vault (2.6 meters), while Jilane Pedersen won the javelin (32.13 meters).

The foursome of Savanna Chapin, Liz Morgan, Folole Torres and Addie Parker won the 4x400 relay in a conference-record time of 4:06.60.