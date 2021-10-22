In the region: No. 16 UVa beats No. 6 Syracuse in field hockey

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Danielle Husar and Noa Boterman scored to give the 16th-ranked Virginia field hockey team a 2-1 win over sixth-ranked Syracuse on Friday.

The Orange (11-3, 4-1 ACC) saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end.

UVa (9-6, 3-2) beat Syracuse for the eighth straight time.

Husar scored with 19.5 seconds left in the third quarter to give UVa a 1-0 lead. Boterman scored with 6:34 left in the fourth to extend the lead to 2-0.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 20 Emory 4, Roanoke 0

ATLANTA — Samantha Hilsee, Peyton Robertson, Brooke Tylka and Olivia Friedman scored in the first half to give the Eagles (11-3-1) a win over the Maroons (8-5-1) on Friday.

Virginia Tech 5, Miami 0

BLACKSBURG — Emily Gray scored two goals to lead the Hokies (9-5-2, 3-3-2 ACC) past the Hurricanes (4-10, 1-7) on Thursday night.

Emma Pelkowski, Allie Lewis and Holly Weber also scored.

No. 2 UVa 4, Louisville 1