In the region: No. 2 UVa women tie No. 5 North Carolina
IN THE REGION

In the region: No. 2 UVa women tie No. 5 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Laurel Ivory had five saves for the second-ranked Virginia women's soccer team in a scoreless, double-overtime draw with No. 5 North Carolina on Sunday.

UVa (10-1-1, 3-0-1) had lost to UNC four straight times.

Claudia Dickey had two saves for the Tar Heels (8-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

VMI 6, S.C. State 0

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Isabella Bruzonic scored three goals to lead the Keydets (3-10) past the Bulldogs (0-10) on Sunday.

Sarah Anschutz, Maggie Beckman and Riley Flanagan also scored.

Whitney Tracy had one save for VMI.

No. 19 Virginia Tech 2, Pitt 1

PITTSBURGH — Emily Gray scored two goals to lead the Hokies (8-2-2, 2-0-2 ACC) past the Panthers (8-4, 1-3) on Saturday night.

Tech is unbeaten in ACC play after its first four league games for the first time since 2009.

Gray scored in the 15th minute, but Ashton Gordon of Pitt scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute. Tech regained the lead when Gray scored in the 83rd minute.

Alia Skinner had four saves for Tech.

SVU 2, William Peace 1

BUENA VISTA — Makinna Winterton scored two goals to lead the Knights (5-3-2, 2-1 USA South) past William Peace (2-4-2, 0-2-1) on Saturday night.

Winterton scored her second goal of the game in the 51st minute to give Southern Virginia a 2-0 lead.

