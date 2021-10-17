In the region: No. 2 Virginia women beat No. 17 Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Alexa Spaanstra and Haley Hopkins scored in the second half to give the second-ranked Virginia women's soccer team a 2-1 win over No. 17 Notre Dame on Sunday.
Spaanstra scored in the 82nd minute to give UVa (13-1-1, 6-0-1 ACC) a 1-0 lead. Hopkins scored less than a minute later.
Korbin Albert of the Fighting Irish (12-2-1, 6-1) scored in the 85th minute.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Radford 3, Presbyterian 0
RADFORD — Maevyn Jones, Kat Parris and Brianna Oliver scored to give the Highlanders (10-4-1, 4-3-1 Big South) a win over the Blue Hose (1-15-1, 0-8-1) on Saturday.
Lauren Seedlock had four saves for Radford.
W&L 1, Va. Wesleyan 0
VIRGINIA BEACH — Cameron Grainger scored in the 56th minute to give the Generals (9-2-2, 4-1-2) a win over the Marlins (7-5-1, 5-1) on Saturday night.
Grace Coombs had six saves for W&L.
Ferrum 7, Sweet Briar 0
SWEET BRIAR — Jamie Adams scored two goals to lead the Panthers (3-9-1, 2-4 Big South) past the Vixens (2-6, 0-5) on Saturday.
MEN'S SOCCER
Wake Forest 3, No. 5 Virginia Tech 1
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jahlane Forbes, Kyle Holcomb and Roald Mitchell scored to give the Demon Deacons (8-4-1, 3-2-1) a win over the Hokies (8-2-3, 3-2-1) on Saturday night.
Tech's Conor Pugh scored in the 52nd minute to tie the game at 1, but Holcomb scored in the 56th minute to give Wake the lead for good.
The Hokies saw their seven-match unbeaten streak come to an end.
No. 1 W&L 8, Eastern Mennonite 0
HARRISONBURG — Samuel Bass, Victor Ndhlovu and Michael Kutsanzira each scored twice to lead the Generals (11-0-1, 6-0 ODAC) past the Royals (1-13, 1-5) on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
W&L wins a pair
LEXINGTON — The Generals beat Hollins and Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday to improve to 18-5 overall and 9-0 in the ODAC.
Ashley Webb had 19 assists in the 25-12, 25-8, 25-12 win over Hollins. Sydney Heifner had 16 kills in the 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 win over the Marlins.