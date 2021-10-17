In the region: No. 2 Virginia women beat No. 17 Notre Dame

MEN'S SOCCER

Wake Forest 3, No. 5 Virginia Tech 1

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jahlane Forbes, Kyle Holcomb and Roald Mitchell scored to give the Demon Deacons (8-4-1, 3-2-1) a win over the Hokies (8-2-3, 3-2-1) on Saturday night.

Tech's Conor Pugh scored in the 52nd minute to tie the game at 1, but Holcomb scored in the 56th minute to give Wake the lead for good.

The Hokies saw their seven-match unbeaten streak come to an end.

No. 1 W&L 8, Eastern Mennonite 0

HARRISONBURG — Samuel Bass, Victor Ndhlovu and Michael Kutsanzira each scored twice to lead the Generals (11-0-1, 6-0 ODAC) past the Royals (1-13, 1-5) on Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

W&L wins a pair

LEXINGTON — The Generals beat Hollins and Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday to improve to 18-5 overall and 9-0 in the ODAC.

Ashley Webb had 19 assists in the 25-12, 25-8, 25-12 win over Hollins. Sydney Heifner had 16 kills in the 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 win over the Marlins.