 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In the region: No. 4 Virginia beats No. 12 West Virginia in women's soccer
0 comments

In the region: No. 4 Virginia beats No. 12 West Virginia in women's soccer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Diana Ordonez scored on a header in the seventh minute to give fourth-ranked Virginia a 1-0 win over No. 12 West Virginia in women's soccer action Sunday.

UVa (2-0) recorded its sixth straight shutout dating back to last season. Laurel Ivory had two saves for the Cavaliers.

Kayza Massey had two saves for WVU (1-1).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 1, William and Mary 0

BLACKSBURG — Tori Powell scored in the 50th minute to give the Hokies (2-0) a win over the Tribe (1-1).

Alia Skinner had four saves for the Hokies.

East Carolina 4, VMI 0

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Samantha Moxie had a goal and an assist to lead the Pirates (1-1) past the Keydets (0-2).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert