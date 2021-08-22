In the region: No. 4 Virginia beats No. 12 West Virginia in women's soccer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Diana Ordonez scored on a header in the seventh minute to give fourth-ranked Virginia a 1-0 win over No. 12 West Virginia in women's soccer action Sunday.
UVa (2-0) recorded its sixth straight shutout dating back to last season. Laurel Ivory had two saves for the Cavaliers.
Kayza Massey had two saves for WVU (1-1).
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 1, William and Mary 0
BLACKSBURG — Tori Powell scored in the 50th minute to give the Hokies (2-0) a win over the Tribe (1-1).
Alia Skinner had four saves for the Hokies.
East Carolina 4, VMI 0
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Samantha Moxie had a goal and an assist to lead the Pirates (1-1) past the Keydets (0-2).
