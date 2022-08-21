 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IN THE REGION

In the region: No. 4 Virginia shuts out Loyola

  • 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sarah Brunner scored two goals Sunday to lead the fourth-ranked Virginia women’s soccer team to a 6-0 win over Loyola of Maryland.

Alexa Spaanstra, Rebecca Jarrett, Jill Flammia and Emma Dawson also scored for UVa (2-0).

The Greyhounds fell to 0-2.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 0, Indiana 0: BLACKSBURG — Sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Hargrove recorded two saves Sunday in her first career start for the Hokies (1-0-1) as her team tied the Hoosiers (0-0-2).

Jamie Gerstenberg had eight saves for the Hoosiers.

UNC Asheville 4, VMI 1: ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Daysha Chaney scored twice to lead the Bulldogs (1-0-1) past the Keydets (0-2) on Sunday.

Sedona Dancu scored in the 76th minute to cut the lead to 4-1.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert