In the region: No. 7 UVa women stun No. 2 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL N.C. — The seventh-ranked Virginia women's soccer team scored three unanswered goals to rally past second-ranked North Carolina 3-2 on Saturday night.

UVa (8-0-1, 1-0 ACC) became the first team to ever fall behind UNC (7-2, 0-1) by at least two goals and rally for a win in regulation.

Virginia, which trailed 2-0 at halftime, beat the 12-time NCAA champion Tar Heels for the first time in eight years and for only the fifth time ever.

UVa's Rebecca Jarrett scored in the 54th minute to cut the lead to 2-1. Alexa Spaanstra scored in the 61st minute to tie the game. Lia Godfrey scored in the 72nd minute to give UVa the lead.

The three goals were the most UVa has ever scored against the Tar Heels.

It was the first time in 12 years that North Carolina allowed a visiting team at least three goals.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

W&L 2, Berry 1

Ann Riley Huber scored from 25 yards out in the 58th minute to give the Generals (4-0-2) a win over Berry (4-3) on Sunday in Mount Berry, Georgia.

Sarah Zimmerman also scored for W&L.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Titans win tournament

Hidden Valley High School won the Endless Summer High School Tournament in Virginia Beach, winning all five of its matches without dropping a set.

Caleigh Ponn of the Titans (12-0) had 97 kills, 10 assists, 10 aces and 55 digs in the tournament. Calli Anderson had 106 assists and 25 digs. Lauren Whittaker had 55 digs and 11 aces.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 9 UVa 3, No. 13 St. Joe's 2

The Cavaliers (4-3) scored three unanswered goals to rally past the Hawks (4-3) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Dani Mendez-Trendler scored with four minutes left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 2-1. Laura Janssen scored three minutes later to tie the game. Adele Iacobucci scored three minutes into the fourth quarter to give UVa the lead.

No. 14 W&L 2, No. 18 CNU 1



Freddie Tobeason scored with 10 minutes left to give the Generals (5-1) a win over Christopher Newport (4-3) on Sunday in Newport News.

Peyton Tysinger also scored for W&L.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 13 W&L 2, Emory 2

Alejandro Gomez scored in the 86th minute to enable the Eagles (1-3-4) to tie the Generals (4-1-1) on Sunday in Lexington.

Samuel Bass of W&L scored in the 16th minute to tie the game at 1. Weyimi Agbeyegbe scored in the 81st minute to give W&L a 2-1 lead.