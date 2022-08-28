In the region: No. 8 UVa women shut out Fairleigh Dickinson

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Haley Hopkins scored three goals in the first 14 minutes of the game to lead the eighth-ranked Virginia women's soccer team to a 5-0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday.

Hopkins' goals gave UVa (4-0) an early 3-0 lead. Laney Rouse added a goal in the 27th minute and Lia Godfrey scored in the 56th minute.

Alexa Spaanstra had two assists, enabling her to move up to sixth place on the UVa career assists list with 31.

Samar Guidry made her season debut for UVa. She missed the first three games while playing for the United States in the Under-20 Women's World Cup.

The Knights fell to 0-4.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Radford 3, Wofford 0

Kayla Edwards, Amy Swain and Kat Parris scored to give the host Highlanders (2-1-1) a win over the Terriers (2-1-1) on Sunday.

Trinity Veras had five saves for Radford.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 12 UVa 4, No. 17 Delaware 1

Laura Janssen scored two goals to help the Cavaliers (1-1) beat the Blue Hens (1-1) on Sunday in Newark, Delaware.

Dani Mendez-Trendler of UVa scored with 6:29 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 1. Taryn Tkachuk scored less than two minutes into the third quarter to give UVa a 2-1 lead.