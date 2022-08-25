In the region: No. 8 UVa women's soccer beats No. 11 Georgetown

WASHINGTON — Haley Hopkins scored in the 54th minute to give the eighth-ranked Virginia women's soccer team a 1-0 win over 11th-ranked Georgetown on Thursday.
Cayla White had four saves for UVa (3-0).
Cara Martin had two saves for the Hoyas (1-1-1).
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Winthrop 3, VMI 1
Annabel Thomas, Chela Parris and Emma Smith scored to help the Eagles (2-0) beat the Keydets (0-3) on Thursday in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Sedona Dancu of VMI scored in the 51st minute to cut the lead to 3-1.
MEN'S SOCCER
VMI 2, St. Peter's 2
The Keydets tied St. Peter's on Thursday in Jersey City, New Jersey, in the season opener for both teams.
It was the VMI head-coaching debut of Nick Regan.
Nathan Lam of VMI scored in the 29th minute. After Reiss Skeen tied the game, Jakub Mihulka scored in the 45th minute to give VMI a 2-1 lead. But Mikkel Fodstad of St. Peter's scored in the 77th minute to tie the game at 2.