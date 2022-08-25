In the region: No. 8 UVa women's soccer beats No. 11 Georgetown

WASHINGTON — Haley Hopkins scored in the 54th minute to give the eighth-ranked Virginia women's soccer team a 1-0 win over 11th-ranked Georgetown on Thursday.

Cayla White had four saves for UVa (3-0).

Cara Martin had two saves for the Hoyas (1-1-1).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Winthrop 3, VMI 1

Annabel Thomas, Chela Parris and Emma Smith scored to help the Eagles (2-0) beat the Keydets (0-3) on Thursday in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Sedona Dancu of VMI scored in the 51st minute to cut the lead to 3-1.

MEN'S SOCCER

VMI 2, St. Peter's 2

The Keydets tied St. Peter's on Thursday in Jersey City, New Jersey, in the season opener for both teams.

It was the VMI head-coaching debut of Nick Regan.

Nathan Lam of VMI scored in the 29th minute. After Reiss Skeen tied the game, Jakub Mihulka scored in the 45th minute to give VMI a 2-1 lead. But Mikkel Fodstad of St. Peter's scored in the 77th minute to tie the game at 2.