Patrick Henry, which advanced to the Class 5 boys lacrosse semifinals, was well represented on the all-state team, announced by the Virginia High School League on Wednesday.

Seniors Brooks Derey (attack) and Walker Wilkinson (midfield) were joined by sophomore Carson Derey (defense) on the first team.

Junior defender Marquay Cook was named to the second team.

Riverside's Chase Paschuck and Nick Worek were named state player and coach of the year, respectively.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

UVa finishes 4th in Directors' Cup

Virginia finished fourth in the Division I Directors' Cup standings and led an ACC contingent of six teams that finished in the top 20.

North Carolina (eighth), Duke (16th), Florida State (17th), North Carolina State (19th) and Notre Dame (20th) joined UVa in the top 20.

Virginia Tech ranked 13th out of the ACC schools with a 55th-place finish in the standings.

LOCAL GOLF

4 Timesland golfers advance in State Am

Half of the quarterfinalists in the VSGA Amateur Championship have ties to Timesland. Only one will play for the State Am title at Boonsboro Country Club.

Radford University rising senior Bobby Dudeck, George Mason rising sophomore Samir Davidov (Lord Botetourt), Blacksburg High rising junior Jake Albert and Liberty University rising sixth-year senior Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) all won their respective matches in the Rounds of 32 and 16 on Wednesday.

The quartet are on the same side of the bracket, which means only one will advance to Friday's 36-hole championship.

Dudeck, the No. 32 seed who knocked off medalist Charlie Hanson (Virginia Tech) to open match play, faces Davidov in Thursday's quarterfinals. Albert and Simmons meet in another quarterfinal match.

The semifinals also are scheduled for Thursday.

Albert topped recent Virginia Tech graduate Drew Brockwell in the Round of 16, and Simmons won 4 and 3 over Hokies rising junior David Stanford.

Roanoke native Justin Young lost in 19 holes to Sam Beach in the Round of 16.