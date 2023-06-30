Patrick Henry girls basketball star Jada Cook announced her verbal commitment to Murray State on Thursday through her Twitter account.

The 5-foot-10 combo guard was a Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the VHSL after leading PH to an appearance in the Region 5D tournament.

She received a scholarship offer from Murray State on May 23, and also holds an offer from South Alabama.

Cook also earned first-team honors from Region 5D and the River Ridge District.

BASEBALL

UVa's Teel claims national honor

Virginia catcher Kyle Teel capped a banner season by claiming the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award late Thursday evening at a banquet hosted by the Wichita Sports Commission.

Teel, the ACC player of the year, was a consensus first-team All-American after batting .407 with 25 doubles, a career-high 13 homers and 69 RBIs. He received first-team All-America accolades from the ABCA, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA and Perfect Game.

The catcher joins Nathan Kirby (2014), Danny Hultzen (2011), Jacob Thompson (2007) and Seth Greisinger (1996) as consensus All-Americans from UVa.

Johnny Bench announced Thursday that Teel will be the recipient of the Johnny Bench Awards' Collegiate Catcher of the Year award in a ceremony on July 18 in Cincinnati.

SWIMMING

Walsh sisters qualify for worlds

Virginia swimmers Alex and Gretchen Walsh qualified for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships with second-place finishes Thursday night at the U.S. Phillips 66 Nationals in Indianapolis.

Alex Walsh finished second in the 400-meter individual medley with a personal-best time of 4:35.46.

Gretchen Walsh posted a UVa record time of 56.34 to finish second in the 100-meter butterfly. It marked the second-fast time in the world this year in the event.

UVa graduate Kate Douglass finished 0.09 seconds behind Gretchen Walsh in the event. Douglass had already qualified for worlds after winning the 100 free on Tuesday.

ETC.

ACCN takeover days set for Tech, UVa

Virginia Tech and Virginia will take over the ACC Network on back-to-back days as the network showcases some of the best games and greatest moments from the 2022-23 school year.

Virginia Tech's takeover day is July 2 and UVa's is the following day.

The programming, which begins at midnight each day, will showcase instant classics and memorable performances, including ACC championships and more.

The Hokies have 11 games slated for their takeover day. The highlight is a four-hour window from 3-7 p.m., with the network televising the women's basketball team's ACC championship win over Louisville and the Elite Eight victory over Ohio State. The football team's lone ACC win against Boston College will be broadcast at 7 p.m., followed by the Feb. 4 men's basketball game against UVa.

Volleyball, men's and women's soccer, wrestling, lacrosse and baseball will be highlighted during the day.

The school takeovers run July 1-15. The network will broadcast 14 ACC championships on July 16.