In the region: Record-breaking home win for No. 4 UVa baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Griff O'Ferrall had three hits and scored two runs to lead the fourth-ranked Virginia baseball team to an 8-2 win over Richmond on Tuesday.

UVa (23-2) recorded its 19th straight home victory, breaking the school record for the longest home winning streak. The old mark of 18 was set in 2008.

Devin Oritz and five relievers held the Spiders (12-9) to just three hits.

UVa improved to 17-1 all-time in the series.

BASEBALL

Emory & Henry 8, Ferrum 2

FERRUM — Kolby Anderson had two hits, including a solo homer, to help the Wasps (5-13) beat the Panthers (11-11) on Tuesday.

Justin Brady had two hits, including a two-RBI double, for Ferrum.

SOFTBALL

Longwood 5, UVa 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sydney Backstrom pitched a three-hitter Tuesday, striking out eight and walking four, to lead the Lancers (13-18) past the Cavaliers (21-13).

Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) had one of UVa's three hits.

Longwood beat UVa for the fifth straight time.

Averett sweeps SVU

BUENA VISTA — The Cougars (11-7, 4-2 USA South) swept a doubleheader from the Knights (2-20, 0-4) on Tuesday, winning the first game 14-4 in five innings and taking the second game 5-3.

Peyton Lowery had three hits and one RBI for Averett in Game 1, while Afton Brown had two hits and scored a run for Southern Virginia.

Anna Coleman had two hits and two RBIs for Averett in Game 2, while Krystal Kemp belted a two-run homer for SVU.