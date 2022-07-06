In the region: Sload, Austin lose in VSGA Women's Amateur

RICHMOND — Amber Mackiewicz of Bayside High School in Virginia Beach beat former Radford University golfer Alexandra Austin and former Virginia golfer Sky Sload on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the 97th VSGA Women's Amateur at Meadowbrook Country Club.

Mackiewicz defeated Austin, who won the VSGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship last month, 5 and 3 in the round of 16 on Wednesday morning. She defeated Sload in 19 holes in the quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon.

Sload, who is joining the University of Missouri as a graduate transfer, beat Katie Vu of James W. Robinson High School in Fairfax in 19 holes in the round of 16.

Mackiewicz will face James Madison University golfer Kendall Turner of Chesapeake in Thursday's semifinals.

High Point golfer Danielle Suh of Herndon will face High Point teammate Vynie Chen of Centreville in the other semifinal.

The final also will be held Thursday.

BASEBALL

Hokies, Cav honored

Virginia Tech shortstop Tanner Schobel and UVa third baseman Jake Gelof have been named to the All-America second team by the American Baseball Coaches Association and to the All-America third team by both Baseball America and D1baseball.com.

Hurley hit .362 with 19 homers and 74 RBIs this year. Gelof batted .377 with 21 homers and 81 RBIs.

Virginia Tech outfielder Jack Hurley made the ABCA's third team. He batted .375 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs.

The Collegiate Baseball newspaper and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association had previously announced their All-America teams.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

McGhee picks UVa

Olivia McGhee, who was a standout at Louisa County High School the past three seasons, tweeted last week that she has verbally committed to UVa.

She is rated the No. 42 rising high school senior in the nation by ESPN.

The 6-foot-3 guard took official visits to UVa, Virginia Tech and Kentucky last month.

She also had offers from North Carolina, N.C. State, Tennessee, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Georgia, West Virginia, Penn State and Northwestern, among others.

McGhee will play her final high school season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

She led Louisa County to the Class 4 state championship as a sophomore, when she averaged 22.8 points. She averaged 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds as a junior.