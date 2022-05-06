In the region: UVa advances in NCAA men's tennis

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Bar Botzer, Chris Rodesch and Gianni Ross won in doubles and singles to lead the Virginia men's tennis team to a 4-0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

UVa (23-5), the No. 7 overall seed in the tournament, will host VCU (22-6) in the second round Saturday. VCU beat Penn 4-3 in the other first-round match Friday at UVa.

MEN'S TENNIS

Wake Forest 4, Radford 0

Eduardo Nava and Robert Maciag won in doubles and singles to lead No. 9 overall seed Wake Forest (32-6) to a first-round win over the Highlanders (14-8) in the NCAA tournament Friday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

W&L 5, Bridgewater 0

Evan Brady and Connor Coleman won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded Generals (13-8) past the fourth-seeded Eagles in an ODAC semifinal Friday in Lexington.

W&L will host the winner of Saturday's Virginia Wesleyan-Hampden Sydney semifinal in the championship match at 10 a.m. Sunday

MEN'S LACROSSE

SVU 25, Greensboro 6

Tennison Schmidt scored six goals to lead the top-seeded Knights (13-4) past fourth-seeded Greensboro (11-7) in a USA South semifinal Friday in Buena Vista.

Southern Virginia will host third-seeded and defending champ Pfeiffer in the final at 4 p.m. Saturday.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Hollins' Hurley a finalist

Tate Hurley of Hollins has been named a finalist for the Yeardley Reynolds Love Unsung Hero Award, which is given in honor of the late UVa women's lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

The award is presented by the One Love Foundation each year to six players — one male player and one female player each from Divisions I, II and III — in recognition of their contributions to their team and their kindness, generosity, leadership and community service.

Hurley, who had eight goals and 23 draw controls this year, is one of five finalists from Division III women's lacrosse.

SOFTBALL

Radford 6, N.C. A&T 1

Jessie Marvin came within one out of pitching a no-hitter as the host Highlanders (17-27, 10-15 Big South) beat the Aggies (13-33, 3-19) on Friday.

Marvin gave up a double to Jocelyn Bennett with two outs in the seventh inning. Marvin finished with a one-hit complete game, striking out five and walking three.

Cori McMillan and Rachel Smith homered for Radford.

BASEBALL

UNC Greensboro 12, VMI 1

Hogan Windish had three hits, including a three-run homer, to lead the host Spartans (21-24, 6-7 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (14-32, 4-9) on Friday.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Cullen, Galloway honored

Roanoke College's Elisabeth Cullen, who won the hammer throw and took third in the javelin at last weekend's ODAC championships, was named the ODAC women's rookie of the year on Friday.

Roanoke's Gene Galloway was named the women's coach of the year. His team finished second at the ODAC meet.

MEN'S GOLF

ODAC golfers cited

Hampden-Sydney's John Hatcher Ferguson (Franklin County) and W&L's Pierce Robinson and Cannon Crane have been named to the All-ODAC first team.

Robinson, who has a 73.3 scoring average and a 3.66 GPA, also was named the ODAC scholar-athlete of the year.

Ferguson was also named the sportsman of the year.

W&L's Will Braxton made the All-ODAC second team, while Ferrum's Jackson Hoovler, W&L's Austin Sharrett and Roanoke's Palmer Cuny and TJ Whelan made the third team.