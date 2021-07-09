In the region: UVa announces men's basketball nonleague schedule

A visit to Houston and a home game with Radford highlight the Virginia men's basketball team's nonconference schedule, which was announced Friday.
The Cavaliers will visit 2021 Final Four participant Houston on Nov. 16 to kick off a home-and-home series. Houston will visit UVa the following season.
UVa will play two games in the Legends Classic, which will be held Nov. 22-23 at Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey. Providence, Northwestern and Georgia will be the other teams in Newark; the pairings have yet to be announced.
Virginia will visit James Madison on Dec. 7.
The home nonconference schedule includes Navy (Nov. 9); Radford (Nov. 12); Coppin State (Nov. 19); Lehigh (Nov. 26); Fairleigh Dickinson (Dec. 18); and the previously announced game with Iowa in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 29.
BASEBALL
Gilmore to join ABCA hall
Franklin County High School graduate and Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore has been elected to the American Baseball Coaches Association hall of fame.
Gilmore, who played junior college baseball at Ferrum, has steered the Chanticleers for 26 seasons. He led Coastal to the 2016 NCAA title. He has 1,254 wins in his coaching career.
Gilmore is one of seven members in the new class, which will be inducted in January. The class also includes Marty Miller, who steered Norfolk State for 30 years. Another name of note in the class is former Orange Coast College coach John Altobelli, who won 705 games at his school before he was killed in the 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Kobe Bryant.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Players recognized
Roanoke College's Erin Flamm and Washington and Lee's Sydney von Rosenberg, Erin Hoeh and Chloe Rapier have been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.