In the region: UVa beats Louisville in ACC field hockey tourney

DURHAM, N.C. — Taryn Tkachuk scored in the first quarter to give third-seeded and fifth-ranked Virginia a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded and 12th-ranked Louisville in the first round of the ACC field hockey tournament Tuesday.

The Cavaliers (12-6) will meet second-seeded and eighth-ranked Wake Forest (15-4) in a semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jet Trimborn had five saves for Virginia, while Sasha Elliott had one save for the Cardinals (12-7).

UVa’s Daniela Mendez-Trendler and Annie McDonough have been named to the All-ACC first team. Mendez-Trendler had eight goals and three assists in the regular season, while McDonough had one goal and five assists.

Trimborn and Adele Iacobucci made the second team. Trimborn had 26 saves in the regular season, while Iacobucci had two goals and two assists.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SVU advances on PKsSecond-seeded Southern Virginia (10-6-2) won a penalty-kick shootout 4-3 to beat seventh-seeded Brevard (10-5-5) in a USA South quarterfinal Tuesday in Buena Vista.

Neither team scored in regulation or in the two overtime periods.

After Emma White scored, Lindsey Clausen of SVU scored to tie the shootout at 1. After Khadijah Shakirof scored, Gabriella Ray of SVU scored to tie the shootout at 2. After SVU’s Alyssa Trueman made a save, Matia Murray scored to give SVU a 3-2 lead. After Grace Black scored, Makinna Winterton scored to give SVU a 4-3 lead. Brevard’s Hailey Brien then missed a shot, giving SVU the win.

Highlanders honoredRadford’s Kat Parris (seven goals, four assists), Alexeis Kirnos (six goals, three assists) and Helena Willson made the All-Big South first team Tuesday.

Radford’s Lilly Short (three goals, four assists) and Saleena Lynch made the second team. Short also made the all-freshman team.

Lynch (3.96 GPA) was joined on the the all-academic team by High Point’s Skyler Prillaman (Bassett).

MEN’S SOCCER

Methodist 4, SVU 3, 2 OTCasey Atwell scored in the 94th minute to give the third-seeded Monarchs (9-2-5) a win over the sixth-seeded Knights (2-12-3) in a USA South quarterfinal Tuesday in Fayetteville, N.C.

Atwell’s goal came in the first overtime period. Neither team scored in the second OT period.

Reed Robertson scored in the 59th minute to give SVU a 3-2 lead. It was his second goal of the game. But Atwell scored in the 86th minute to tie the game.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

SVU 3, Pfeiffer 1Courtney Pinkston had 19 kills to lead the top-seeded Knights (25-7) to a 25-11, 24-26, 25-19, 25-16 win over the eighth-seeded Falcons (7-25) in a USA South quarterfinal Tuesday in Buena Vista.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Chilhowie 3, Twin Springs 0Hannah Goodwin had 22 kills to lead the defending champion Warriors (15-11) to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 win over the Titans (14-10) on Monday night in the first round of the Region 1D tournament in Nickelsville.