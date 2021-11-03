In the region: UVa field hockey players honored

Virginia' field hockey standout Amber Ezechiels was named to the All-ACC first team Wednesday for the second straight year, while UVa's Annie McDonough made the second team.
Ezechiels, a senior defender, has seven goals and four assists. McDonough, a senior forward/midfielder, has four goals and four assists.
Fifth-seeded UVa (10-7, 3-3) will face fourth-seeded Boston College in the first round of the ACC tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Roanoke 1, Randolph-Macon 0
Caroline Diehl scored with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the fourth-seeded and host Maroons (11-7) a win over the fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets (9-9) in the first round of the ODAC tournament Tuesday night.
Madison Wingerter had two saves for Roanoke.
Roanoke coach Briana Banks earned her 100th career win.
The Maroons will visit top-seeded Washington and Lee, which had a first-round bye, in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
W&L 2, Shenandoah 1
LEXINGTON — Grace Wielechowski scored two goals in the first half to lead the fourth-seeded Generals (13-2-2) to an ODAC quarterfinal win over the fifth-seeded Hornets (9-9-1) on Tuesday night.
W&L, which has won six straight games, will visit top-seeded Virginia Wesleyan in a semifinal Friday.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SVU 3, Averett 0
BUENA VISTA — Sydney Hopkin had 11 kills to lead Southern Virginia (26-4), which is the top seed in the USA South's East Division, to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 win over Averett (24-8), the fourth seed in the East Division, in the USA South quarterfinals Tuesday night.
SVU will host a semifinal doubleheader Friday and the final Saturday. SVU will face Covenant the No. 2 seed in the West Division, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.