In the region: UVa field hockey players honored

Virginia' field hockey standout Amber Ezechiels was named to the All-ACC first team Wednesday for the second straight year, while UVa's Annie McDonough made the second team.

Ezechiels, a senior defender, has seven goals and four assists. McDonough, a senior forward/midfielder, has four goals and four assists.

Fifth-seeded UVa (10-7, 3-3) will face fourth-seeded Boston College in the first round of the ACC tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Roanoke 1, Randolph-Macon 0

Caroline Diehl scored with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the fourth-seeded and host Maroons (11-7) a win over the fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets (9-9) in the first round of the ODAC tournament Tuesday night.

Madison Wingerter had two saves for Roanoke.

Roanoke coach Briana Banks earned her 100th career win.

The Maroons will visit top-seeded Washington and Lee, which had a first-round bye, in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

W&L 2, Shenandoah 1