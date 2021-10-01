In the region: UVa field hockey wins in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amber Ezechiels scored on a breakaway with less than two minutes left in the second overtime period to give the 14th-ranked Virginia field hockey team a 3-2 comeback win over No. 20 Duke on Friday.

It was Ezechiels’ second goal of the game.

Hannah Miller scored in the fourth quarter to give the Blue Devils (4-6, 0-3 ACC) a 2-1 lead, but Makayla Gallen of UVa (7-3, 2-1) scored with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 2.

MEN’S SOCCER

Notre Dame 2, UVa 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mohamed Omar and Jack Lynn scored to give the Fighting Irish (5-4-1, 2-1-1 ACC) a win over the Cavaliers (3-6-1, 0-4).

Kome Ubogu scored in the final minute to cut the lead to 2-1.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Hollins forfeits more games

Hollins announced it had to forfeit Friday’s game with Shenandoah, as well as an Oct. 5 game with Bridgewater and an Oct. 13 game with Roanoke, because of “a series of injuries and in the interest of student-athlete safety.”

Hollins also postponed an Oct. 9 game with Sweet Briar.