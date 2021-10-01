 Skip to main content
In the region: UVa field hockey wins in OT
IN THE REGION

In the region: UVa field hockey wins in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amber Ezechiels scored on a breakaway with less than two minutes left in the second overtime period to give the 14th-ranked Virginia field hockey team a 3-2 comeback win over No. 20 Duke on Friday.

It was Ezechiels’ second goal of the game.

Hannah Miller scored in the fourth quarter to give the Blue Devils (4-6, 0-3 ACC) a 2-1 lead, but Makayla Gallen of UVa (7-3, 2-1) scored with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 2.

MEN’S SOCCER

Notre Dame 2, UVa 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mohamed Omar and Jack Lynn scored to give the Fighting Irish (5-4-1, 2-1-1 ACC) a win over the Cavaliers (3-6-1, 0-4).

Kome Ubogu scored in the final minute to cut the lead to 2-1.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Hollins forfeits more games

Hollins announced it had to forfeit Friday’s game with Shenandoah, as well as an Oct. 5 game with Bridgewater and an Oct. 13 game with Roanoke, because of “a series of injuries and in the interest of student-athlete safety.”

Hollins also postponed an Oct. 9 game with Sweet Briar.

Friday’s game with Shenandoah was the fourth straight game Hollins has forfeited because of injuries.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

W&L triumphs

BETHLEHEM, Penn. — Washington and Lee finished first out of 26 teams in the White race of the 47th annual Paul Short Run, which was hosted by Lehigh.

The Generals had 104 points, edging runner-up Catholic by one point.

W&L’s Drew Woodfolk was fifth with a time of 26 minutes, 11 seconds on the 8K course.

