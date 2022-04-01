In the region: UVa golfer loses in Augusta playoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. — UVa golfers Amanda Sambach and Beth Lillie and Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar did not make the cut for the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, although Sambach came close.

The rain-delayed second round at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta began Thursday and concluded Friday. Only the top 30 golfers advanced to Saturday's final round, which will be held at Augusta National. But all 72 golfers still got to play a practice round Friday at Augusta National.

Sambach tied for 30th with a two-day total of 6-over 150, so she was part of a four-woman playoff Friday for the last spot in the final round. Sambach and Arizona State recruit Paula Schulz-Hanssen of Germany wound up in a two-woman battle on the fourth playoff hole. Schulz-Hanssen parred that hole (the par-5 18th), while Sambach made a bogey.

Unlike most of the golfers, Mahar and Lillie were able to complete their second round Thursday night. Mahar had a two-day total of 8-over 152, while Lillie shot a 10-over 154.

SOFTBALL

No. 2 Florida State 9, UVa 0

Kathryn Sandercock and Brianna Enter combined on a four-hit, six-inning shutout Friday to lead the Seminoles (33-2, 8-2 ACC) past the Cavaliers (21-14, 8-2) in Charlottesville.

Radford 6, Gardner-Webb 1

Madison Canady had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Highlanders (11-18, 4-6 Big South) past the Runnin' Bulldogs (12-15, 4-6) on Friday in Radford.

Hannah Poole had two hits and three RBIs for Radford.

BASEBALL

Winthrop 7, Radford 6

Jack Spyke had three hits and one RBI to lead the Eagles (7-18, 2-2 Big South) past the Highlanders (8-18, 2-5) on Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Radford scored all of its runs in the top of the ninth. Cameron Pittman had a two-RBI single, Ryan Gilmore had a two-RBI double and Julian Rojas had a two-RBI single. But Tanner Barrs struck out with Rojas on first to end the game.

SVU 8, Pfeiffer 7

Sinjun Johnson hit a walk-off, RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Knights (6-9, 3-4 USA South) a win over Pfeiffer (6-11, 3-4) on Friday in Buena Vista.

Will Parker had three hits, including a solo homer, and three RBIs for Southern Virginia.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tech's Sheppard shines

Aisha Sheppard of Virginia Tech showed off her shooting touch Thursday night in the nationally televised, 33rd annual Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships in New Orleans.

Sheppard teamed with Illinois' Alfonso Plummer and Lynn's Branden Ellis to win the Team Shootout.

She then shined in the Women's 3-Point Championship, advancing from the first round to the semifinals to the final. Florida Gulf Coast's Kendall Spray, whose team beat the Hokies in the NCAA Tournament, won the final.

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon won the 3-point competition on the men's side, while Houston's Taze Moore won the dunk crown.